This year a new edition of the Iberian Warriors in Zaragoza.

He Iberian Warrior Metal Fest 2020 It will be on October 30 and 31 at the Civic Center of Valdefierro (Zaragoza).

As stated in the note from the organization:

We know that difficult times are happening for live music and leisure, but even so, we do not cease in our efforts to do what we like the most, to make authentic parties where the protagonist is music. Therefore, what better time to announce the celebration of what will be the next edition of the Iberian Warriors Metal Fest in Zaragoza.

We launch a special offer of season tickets at the price € 55 that you can acquire through our online sales platforms myacceso.com and metaltrip.com. Offer limited to 50 Subscriptions or until 12 midnight on April 30, 2020. Subsequently, subscriptions will go to € 65.

In case of not being able to celebrate the festival due to the Covid-19 epidemic, the amount of the entrance and emission costs will be fully refunded. Likewise, if the sale of tickets is sufficient, it is planned to move the festival to a higher venue.

We will be announcing the bands that will participate in the Iberian Warrior Metal Fest 2020 during these days, with the idea that on April 30 there will be the entire poster of the announced festival. The festival’s lineup will be ten to twelve bands, national and international. Black Metal, Death Metal, Folk Metal and Pagan Metal groups.

The first confirmation comes from Finland, Demilich, the mythical Death Metal band, who will visit the Iberian Warriors Metal Fest. Finns are difficult to watch live and will offer us a cult show and difficult to see on our stages.