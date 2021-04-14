Iberia plans to operate up to 60% of its precovid levels in June

Madrid, Apr 14 (EFE) .- Iberia plans to operate 60% of the precovid capacity (2019) in June, after the months of March and April reached 42%, the company’s Sales Director, Guillermo, has advanced. Gonzalez.

However, he has specified that the airline has the capacity to quickly adjust its operations to demand levels and estimates that this year 20% of international tourism will recover (compared to pre-pandemic levels), 50% in 2022 and in 2023 normality will be restored.

There is, he said, a large bag of contained demand, which will materialize depending on how the regulations evolve.

He has criticized the absolute “lack of control” in regulatory terms and has urged the harmonization of standards both at the national and community level and in bilateral relations, as well as the implementation of the so-called “digital green certificate” to reactivate safe travel.

(c) EFE Agency