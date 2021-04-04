Iberia mobilizes its largest plane, with capacity for 348 passengers, to repatriate Spaniards from Morocco

Iberia will operate this Sunday its return flight from Casablanca with the Airbus A350, its largest plane, with capacity for 348 passengers, to bring to Madrid those travelers who have been trapped in morocco after the last closure of flights with Spain and France decreed by the Alawite Government on March 31.

Initially, Iberia had scheduled a 200-seater plane for this afternoon’s flight so that as many people could return. But eventually, you will operate this flight with a Airbus A350, its most efficient and largest aircraft, with capacity for 348 passengers.

In this way, it will be the first time that Iberia lands in Morocco with this aircraft model state-of-the-art, which is, according to the airline, the most sustainable and silent in its fleet. As planned, it will leave Casablanca this Sunday, April 4, at 4:40 p.m. and will arrive in Madrid at 7:20 p.m.

All clients they must confirm their reservation on the flight through the Iberia call center. To be able to travel to Spain for clients aged 6 and over need a PCR, TMA, or LAMP test made within 72 hours prior to arrival in Spain and fill out the entry form before boarding at ‘https://www.spth.gob.es/’.

The certificate or supporting document it must be the originalIt will be written in Spanish, English, French or German and may be submitted in paper or electronic format. If it is not possible to obtain it in these languages, the supporting document must be accompanied by a translation into Spanish, carried out by an official body.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Iberia has carried out more than 50 repatriation flights from countries like Australia or the Philippines, where he had not flown before.