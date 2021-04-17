Iberia ensures that it complies with the regulations and that it offers free phones, after the Balearic Islands sanctioning file

Iberia has indicated this Friday that it complies with the regulations and offers consumers two “easily reachable” phone lines through its website.

The company has made this qualification after the General Directorate of Consumption of the Balearic Government has opened a sanctioning file against four airlines for not having free customer service telephones, including Iberia, as well as Level, British Airways and EasyJet, which since December must have free customer service telephones as they are companies that provide basic services of general interest.

As reported by Facua-Consumidores en Acción, their complaints have led to these first disciplinary proceedings against companies for not replacing their customer service lines with prefixes 902 and 901. Thus, it has indicated that Balearic Islands is the first Autonomous community that has begun to respond to complaints filed for the violation of this new regulation promoted by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs.

Since December 23, companies that provide basic services of general interest (such as transport) should offer toll free lines. The rest, mobile or fixed numbers with a geographical prefix.

However, Iberia and Level had a 901 and EasyJet a 902. British Airways, for its part, reported from a country code phone, which is not free either, according to Facua.

The four registered airlines were reported by Facua before the General Directorate of Consumption of the Ministry of Consumption and the consumer protection authorities of the different autonomous communities.