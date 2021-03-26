Iberdrola versus Repsol. Who gives more?

Iberdrola vs Repsol: Strategic plan, price and recommendations

Strategic plans

Iberdrola, meanwhile, is focused on the sustainable business of renewables. With investment figures in its 2020-2025 Plan and with projections for 2030. Its investment level in the next 5 years marks 75,000 million euros and will reach a renewable installed capacity of 60GW at the end of the plan. And beyond in 2030 it will go up to 95MW and double its network assets.

Iberdrola renovables

Source: Iberdrola

S&P believes that these investments, in networks and renewables, support its business risk, especially in its main markets Spain and the US. Let us remember that it is the largest plan that a Spanish company has presented. In addition, the diversification that the plan presents, with a high presence in offshore wind, also although to a lesser extent in terrestrial, in photovoltaic solar where it is most established and in battery storage. Not forgetting hydrogen with its upward career in this technology.

Repsol embarks on its true energy transition hand in hand with its present and future plans until 2025, in a race in which Iberdrola is far ahead of it. A roadmap that does not want to deviate a millimeter with investments of 18,300 million euros. Specifically, those for low-carbon initiatives will reach 5,500 million euros, 30% of the total, with an eye to the international context. Its generation capacity will be 7.5MW in 2025 and 15MW in 2030.

Repsol renewables

Source: Repsol

But disengaging from oil and its circumstances will not be easy, since it is what currently covers the planned investments. To this are added the planned divestments, such as the acquisition of a partner of up to 25% that is already seeking for its subsidiary Repsol Clientes, with a possible income for 25% of it of about 2,500 million or the launch of its renewable subsidiary that JPMorgan is already studying, which could be ready by June and provide up to 1,400 million, as is the case with electricity generation.

recommendations

As for the advice of analysts on Iberdrola, they trust more and more in the value. Jefferies has initiated coverage of the power company chaired by Ignacio Sánchez Galán with a target price of 12.2 euros per share. The North American firm points out that Iberdrola is one of the best-positioned securities in the green energy framework, without problems meeting its power objectives and raising its earnings per share up to two points more than what the average market expects.

For its part, Alantra also relies on value by recommending its purchase while giving it a target price of 13.2 euros per share. That figure means giving Iberdrola a 21% revaluation potential compared to yesterday’s close.

As for Repsol, analysts have been much more proactive since mid-March. Citi has just raised its target price to 12.40 euros from the previous 11.40 with a buy recommendation on the stock. Of the above, the one that is most committed to the company is Deutsche Bank, which is committed to buying with a PO of 13.30 euros per share and potential, therefore 28%.

On the other side is placed HSBC with neutral advice and a PO of 11.30 euros per share. In the middle we find USB that recommends buying with a PO of 11.30, also with a BoA Merrill Lynch purchase with a PO of 11.35. Oddo Securities is neutral on the value with a target price of 11.50 euros and Societé Generale is committed to buying with a PO of 12.35 euros per share.

Price

In terms of price levels, Repsol is clearly doing better in 2021, with advances since last January 4 of 25.2% compared to Iberdrola’s annual falls of 4.85%. These data translated into capitalization show that Repsol earns 4,200 million euros while Iberdrola loses 3,724 million euros so far this year.

Iberdrola quote

Graph of Iberdrola so far this year

Source: WSJ

In addition, so far this month, Iberdrola has managed to recover, hence its lowest annual cut of 5.32% in its price. Repsol, for its part, is losing some steam in this month of March with a cut of 0.81%, although we remember that in the last 10 sessions it accumulates a cut of 4% with only two sessions in positive for the value and among the negative ones 7 consecutive for the value.

Repsol quote

Repsol graph so far this year

Source: WSJ

Technical analysis

Investment Strategies analyst José Antonio González points out that Repsol “outlines upward exhaustion arguments, such as they are; (1) a significant reduction in trading activity and (2) extreme overbought readings in the MACD oscillator, all of this, spiced up by proximity to important structural or long-term levels ”.

It also points out that “in this way, we should not ignore a corrective scenario that should not compromise the medium-term recovery process as long as it does not violate the increasing guideline that starts from 4.875 euros per share.”

Repsol on daily chart with average amplitude range in percentage, MACD oscillator and trading volume

Repsol technical analysis

While on Iberdrola the technical expert of Ei considers that “it registers an upward turn in the short term, from the support zone comprised around 10.06 / 9.91 euros per share, a recovery that is stagnating at the most strict short-term at the height of its medium and long-term moving averages, as well as the previous support, now resistance, of 10.85 euros per share. A rebound that, at the moment, is not being supported by an increase in the hiring activity and that does not manage to resolve important resistance, which, for the moment, reduces its reliability ”.

Iberdrola on daily chart with average amplitude range in percentage, MACD oscillator and trading volume

Iberdrola technical analysis

Conclution

The two companies share different moments in their relationship with the present and future of sustainable energy. Repsol was late for that race and is trying to make an orderly and sustained transition. Iberdrola is a giant in this field, it is enough to look at its forecasts, which even guarantee compliance by the rating agencies because they meet the objective.

This year, Iberdrola tries to overcome its negative start, which it is already correcting while Repsol continues to be a star in the making that could further consolidate its place with the exit of its renewable and electricity subsidiary. Both are future values ​​with current potentials of 21% for Iberdrola and 28% for Repsol.

