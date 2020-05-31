The largest Spanish electricity company has achieved two milestones at the end of May: a bond issue worth 200 million euros, maturing in 2022 at the lowest cost in its history, and an award to Siemens Gamesa for a marine park in France.

Regarding the issuance of 200 million debt, the annual cost to the company is fixed, and in this case it is below -1%, including all the costs of the operation, which generates significant savings compared to the standard bond market.

As this is the extension of an existing issue, the coupon remains at 0%. The final return to be received by investors will be determined based on the evolution of the listed price of the shares of Iberdrola .

The contract with Siemens Gamesa, meanwhile, is striking due to the dispute that Iberdrola has had in recent years in the shareholding of the wind turbine manufacturer with the German industrial company Siemens. The order is valued at 950 million and involves the supply and maintenance for 10 years of 62 equipment, with a global power of 496 megawatts.

Iberdrola seals peace in this way with Siemens by having been able to award this mega-contract to a competing company. In February, Iberdrola sold 8% of the shares it held in Siemens Gamesa precisely to the German industrialist for € 1.1 billion.

Brussels ‘green’ plan benefits you

The Spanish electricity company is called to play a key role in the European ecological transition, in the heat of the ‘European Green Deal’ that the European Commission is preparing through its € 750 billion reconstruction fund.

“From Iberdrola we value very positively that the strategy for a rapid and sustainable recovery is based on the ‘European Green Deal’. This great green compact is growth, employment and prosperity. We speak of real economy, of creating value for the whole of society. We have the resources, the technology and the knowledge to move towards a green recovery now. A clear and predictable framework is key to start it now, “said its president Ignacio Sánchez Galán.

This Tuesday, the American investment bank Goldman Sachs pointed in a report, in which advised to buy Iberdrola shares, that the company was very placed before the probable concentration that can occur in the sector through the purchase of small renewable energy generators in the heat of the coronavirus.

Goldman Sachs estimates that the merger could improve consensus ratings between 15% and 30%. Competition from small and medium-sized renewable developers could decrease due to the increasing difficulty in obtaining financing, the probable increase in the cost of capital and interruptions in the supply chain.

Experts at the US firm expect vertical integration to become the most frequent option for long-term consolidation. The report indicates that the companies best placed in the possible consolidation scenario are the German RWE, the Portuguese EDP Renováveis, the Italian Enel, the Danish Orsted, the British Scottish and Southern Energy e Iberdrola.

Analysts see it favorably on a technical level

“I am really enjoying what Iberdrola is doing. It has exceeded the 200-session average zone. It has also been on a long-term uptrend. Iberdrola is one of the values ​​that could be taken into account, not only for the short term term, but also for the long term. We can consider a resistance zone at 9.91 euros. If it exceeds them, it is most likely that it ends up taking a V-turn. I quite like it. I think the resistance exceeded at 9 “49 has been key. It seems that the most probable thing is that from here I could continue with the increases. Iberdrola is the value of the Ibex 35 that I like the most as a fundamental and technical one. It would be the value to choose,” he explained. In an interview on Investment Strategies IG analyst Sergio Ávila.

In the same line, the independent analyst also spoke Antonio Espín in his weekly video on Investment Strategies. “It is possibly the most reliable value of the greats of the Ibex 35,” he said.

BASIC SERVICES

PER

PVC

PEG

PROFITABILITY PER DIVIDEND (%)

Repsol

12.9

0.5

0.1

11.6

Endesa

13.42

2.8

0.02

6.9

Naturgy

12.66

1.22

–

8.41

Enagás

12.58

1.7

4.79

7.9

REE

12.58

2.33

–

6.7

Iberdrola

16.65

1.27

–

4.3

Source: .

At a fundamental level, it trades with a dividend yield of 4.3%, a price-benefit ratio (PER) of 16.65 times and a price per book value of 1.3 times, which makes it less attractive compared to its peers Spaniards such as Naturgy and Endesa with less demanding valuations: Naturgy has a dividend return of 8.4% and a PER of 12.6 times, while Endesa has a dividend yield of 6.9% and a PER of 13, 4 times.

The consensus of analysts advises keeping Iberdrola’s shares in the portfolio and an average target price of 9.74 times, which means that it hardly has any potential for appreciation in the stock market. 14 analysis firms advise buying the Iberdrola securities, for 15 supporters to keep and only two to sell.

