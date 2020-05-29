Related news

Iberdrola’s firm decision to bet on clean energy with an investment of 2.4 billion euros it’s doing very well for your quote. But it is that, beyond behaving better than the banking sector, it is also doing much better than the rest of the electricity sector.

The technical aspect of Iberdrola’s chart would be the envy of any bank at this time. This week has managed to win back the long-term moving average situated at 9.22 euros when the banking sector has only been able to do so with the medium-term average. And not all the listed ones, since Bankia and Sabadell are still very close to minimums.

However, Iberdrola’s shares have not only exceeded their long-term average, but they have also managed to exceed highs of March 20 at 9.50 euros and with them he certifies his intentions to continue recovering positions ceded throughout the beginning of this pandemic by Covid-19.

Evolution of Iberdrola's shares





Eduardo Bolinches

This makes us an immediate objective the most important Fibonacci retracement level of all, which is at 9,917 euros. In fact, none of this has gone unnoticed for my logarithm, which has purchased at Iberdrola since May 20, accumulating a profit of 7.95% and for today it has a protection stop at 8,774 euros.

This level is well below the levels of support for the very short term found in the 9,527 euros but it must be understood that they are two totally different strategies: swing trading in the first case and practically intraday in the second case.

In fact, the first resistance for the intraday has already been reached, since it is at 9,685 euros and this is a good sign of the health of Iberdrola’s rise in today’s session. The next intraday resistance is at 9,751 and 9,843 euros.

