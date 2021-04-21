Iberdrola presents a potential of 16% thanks to UBS

Iberdrola, potential 16% thanks to UBS and Jefferies bets on value

Iberdrola continues to assert its touch of sustainability. Despite having a negative quarter, investors’ bet returns to the value to which market experts once again find great possibilities, not only future but also present.

It is the case of Jefferies, the North American firm that advises the purchase of Iberdrola and places its target price at 12.7 euros per share. Its analysts point out that together with the German RWE it is their favorite value in the green energy sector. Especially because it considers that Iberdrola presents low risk on its way to the energy transition. The other recommendation this month is pointed out by JP Morgan, which raises its target price to 11.40 euros per share from the previous 11. And yesterday, UBS raised its target price to 13.4 from the previous 13.2, which gives a potential value of 16%

The only negative point right now that is on the horizon is that arrival of which we have already spoken of short positions at the value above the half point that the CNMV publishes, a year after Bridgewater Associates moved away from it, in concrete in March of last year. Now the one who is positioned is the American fund AQR Capital Management that holds 0.50% of its capital, betting on Iberdrola

Regarding news, note that the company has cut its total production in the first quarter of the year by 0.8% compared to the same period of the previous year, to 42,952 Gwh, but it has increased its renewable production by 13.3% with a substantial increase in offshore wind, the so-called offshore of 25.8%.

In its graph on the value we see that it advances more than decidedly in the last month to recover 6.5% in its price. From the low of the year, it advanced by 16% while it was separated from the highs of the year by 6.8%. In the annual calculation, to date the value has barely gained, maintaining its balance with the market by half a percentage point.

Iberdrola price analysis

Meanwhile, the company is turning to its alliance with Mapfre, in an investment vehicle for which Iberdrola clearly bets, with 20% of the same compared to 80% of the insurer, with returns in the project of between 5 and 8 % per year in its green power plants with total production capacity reaching 1000MW. And we say that the electricity company is committed to this because its president, Ignacio Galán, has just defended that union when he understands that the cost of this type of energy is so high that it requires the union of the companies to face it.

José Antonio González, Ei’s technical analyst highlights that Iberdrola “launches an attack on the area of ​​technical relevance comprised around 11,535 / 11,355 euros per share and that now works as resistance. Without accumulated excesses in price oscillators, consolidation above the aforementioned levels opens the door to a scenario of upward continuity with a target of 12,395 euros per share per year ”.

Iberdrola on daily chart with average amplitude range in percentage, MACD oscillator and trading volume

Iberdrola technical analysis

The technical indicators of Investment Strategies reach a total score, upwards and in rebound mode of 4.5 points out of 10 allowable. Among the best, the medium-term trend that is upward, the fast total moment that is positive, the volume of business in the medium term that is increasing and the volatility of the medium-term value that is placed as decreasing. On the other side, we see how the long-term trend is bearish, the slow total moment is negative, the volume is decreasing in the long term, while the amplitude range, also in the long term, shows increasing for the value.

Iberdrola premium analysis

