Iberdrola is the second largest company in capitalization in the IBEX 35, with a weighing of almost the 14% which is also in a interesting technical moment.

Ignacio Galán, President of Iberdrola, assured during his participation in a meeting organized by the International Energy Agency (IEA), on the mobilization of resources to guarantee safe and sustainable electrical systems, that: “All countries are realizing that reducing carbon dioxide pollution in companies is not only an opportunity to improve people’s health, but also to increase competitiveness and reduce energy dependency“

Galán said at the meeting that “there will be increasing competition to attract the necessary technological and financial resources in order to complete this decarbonisation. Thus, those countries that have the most stable, predictable and attractive regulatory frameworks will be those that receive large volumes of investment, which will generate hundreds of thousands of jobs. It is an opportunity to promote a new more sustainable and competitive energy model and to create quality jobs throughout the value chain of the same ”

Iberdrola is the most important electric company in the utilities sector in EuropeWeighting in this sector, within the Euro Stoxx600 index, 16.54% have the technology and knowledge necessary to be one of the leaders in the project for the development of clean and sustainable energy.

The company plans to invest 10 billion euroswhat is he double the average of the last five years, in renewable energy, smart grids and efficient storage, as well as hire 5,000 professionals and supporting with its projects the 400,000 jobs that depend on its 20,000 suppliers worldwide.

As part of the company’s philosophy, Iberdrola has ordered Siemens-Gamesa for 62 wind turbines worth 950 million euros through its subsidiary for its offshore wind farm in French waters.

Iberdrola technical analysis

The value continues with the upward trend that has been developing since 2012, having increased its listing value by 384%.

In the crisis, as all companies have suffered, but despite that it is recovering well from the crash crash.

On February 20 it made a historical maximum at € 11,345, subsequently falling to € 7.76 on March 16, from where it has already recovered 25%. It is technically important to note that the decline slowed at 61.8% Fibonacci from the rise since October 15, 2018.

The outlook for the value is very good both technically and structurally. Technical indicators at this time point to a recovery in value.

Iberdrola G1S Chart

Analyst Recommendations

Analysts’ recommendations on value clearly state that bet on the company, maintaining 15 recommendations to maintain the portfolio value, 14 to buy and only 2 to sell.

. Source

Iberdrola’s rating also shows both solvency and good credit quality granted by the rating agencies.

. Source

Of course, we must bear in mind that the crisis that has seriously affected us both on a humanitarian and economic level is not under control. If there were a major regrowth and economic activity stopped again, this value would also be affected again.

