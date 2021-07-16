Iberdrola launches movement to support athletes in Tokyo

07/16/2021 at 2:08 PM CEST

Iberdrola, within the framework of its global commitment to equality and the promotion of sport practiced by women, has designed a movement of support for athletes who will be at the Games to give visibility to your achievements in Tokyo for the next few weeks. The initiative has different activations. On the eve of the start of the Games, on Thursday July 22, an event will be held with the participation of Carolina Marín, Desirée Vila, Loida Zabala, Amanda Sampedro, Garazi Sánchez, Teresa Díaz and Silvia Arderius, that they will send all their support to the Spanish athletes competing in the Games.

The Lázaro Galdiano Museum will host this Spanish sports festival in which a video will be officially presented in which eight women of reference from different areas of culture such as Alaska, Hiba Abouk, Ana Rosa Quintana, Carmen Posadas and Ana Guerra, among others, have joined hand in hand with Iberdrola to transmit its energy to the representatives of Spain in Tokyo. During the celebration of the event, attendees will participate in a healthy showcooking led by Samantha Vallejo-Nájera.

Likewise, Iberdrola will enable a recording set of radio at “Casa España & rdquor;, headquarters of the Spanish Olympic Committee, where it will develop a special program that will feature different personalities from the sports field as guests to comment on Spanish women’s participation in the Games and tell about their experience in this competition. The program will consist of sixty-minute recordings, between July 26 and 30 and August 2 and 6, which will be broadcast through digital platforms.

Iberdrola, a pioneer in promoting sport practiced by women

The promotion of sport practiced by women has become a key lever for Iberdrola and the promotion of real equality between men and women, one of its essential values. Iberdrola became in 2016 the first company to make a firm and global commitment to equality and the empowerment of women through sports. Currently, the company supports 16 federations: gymnastics, triathlon, rugby, canoeing, badminton, soccer, handball, volleyball, hockey, table tennis, athletics, karate, boxing, surfing, ice sports and fencing. It also names 22 leagues, all of them top-flight, and 35 other competitions.

In parallel, the contribution of resources, facilities, medical services and arbitrators and the promotion and sponsorship of initiatives by Iberdrola has not only helped increase the number of federated by 39% in the aforementioned disciplines -up to exceed 300,000-, but it is allowing elite Spanish athletes who have developed their sports careers in other countries to return to compete in Spain, contributing to increase the level and visibility of national competitions.