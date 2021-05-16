Iberdrola is committed to supplying green energy for Renault plants

Collaboration agreement signed in Valladolid

Renault picks up speed to decarbonise its production activity at the plants it owns in Valladolid and Palencia thanks to Iberdrola’s supply and research.

The Spanish electricity multinational Iberdrola continues to weave its network in the automotive industry. This Thursday it has signed to become a supplier of renewable energy to the Groupe Renault plants in the same way that a month and a half ago it committed to the factors of Seat in Barcelona and Volkswagen in Navarra.

Strategic collaboration for the decarbonization between Renault and Iberdrola will launch projects to reduce CO2 emissions with the energy consumption of the French company in its factories in Spain and Portugal. Renault’s current goal around the world is cut CO2 emissions from its activities in half by 2030.

Iberdrola will provide long-term green energy and implement solutions in thermal electrification, energy efficiency, renewable projects, electrification of mobility and the recycling of batteries for a second life.

Jos Vicente de los Mozos, Industrial Director of the Renault Group and President and CEO of Renault Iberia, and Ignacio Galn, Chairman of Iberdrola, signed the agreement between the companies at the Renault Body and Assembly Plant in Valladolid.

Iberdrola becomes the supplier of 100% of the renewable energies of the French manufacturer and they are committed to working together on initiatives such as the electrification of heat from thermal processes, the analysis of possible efficiencies in the energy management of plants through Big Data, the implementation of renewable projects in situ (photovoltaic and wind plants in your facilities), and the reuse of electric vehicle batteries for energy storage and use in Renault’s energy supply.

The analysis and design of electric mobility and charging solutions, both for internal use of the plants’ own fleets and for linked cargo (employee vehicles, third-party companies and end customers).

Jos Vicente de los Mozos declared that the agreement “allow reduce CO2 emissions from our plants in an innovative way and in line with our use of Industry 4.0 technology, which allows us to continue working. on the future competitiveness of our industrial facilities “.

For Ignacio Galn, the agreement demonstrates the commitment of both companies to decarbonization. “We share the same vision to achieve an emission-free economy and we have the same goal. Today we are joining forces to reduce not only the emissions produced by vehicles during their useful life, but also those generated by their manufacture. ”

“This will be the first carbon-neutral automotive manufacturing facility, with renewable energy supply, heat electrification, second-life-cycle batteries and the possibility of using other technologies, such as green hydrogen“added Galn, who together with De los Mozos visited the battery assembly plants, the bodywork and assembly plants where Captur is produced and the R + D + I center in Valladolid.

