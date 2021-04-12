Iberdrola, FCC, Endesa and Acerinox

Related news

The Spanish selective once again closed above 8,600 points despite the bad behavior of some values ​​such as Repsol.

However, the Spanish market must confirm 8,600 points with a weekly closing in preparation to attack the yearly highs.

However, whatever happens we always have a set of values ​​that are doing formidably well and several of them are worth being in. my control panel. They are in a very important technical moment in addition to having many investors attentive to them.

1) Iberdrola: Break the important resistance of 11.40 euros and now only we need to see a second closure above this level as a demonstration that the stock is strong enough to return to its all-time highs at the beginning of the year.

2) FCC: Break the resistance of 10.34 euros and now we need a new close above that level to confirm the strength of the value to continue rising and go for 11.50 euros.

3) Endesa: Sets new yearly highs and now we should see a second closing above 22.90 euros to be able to talk about the next objective around 24 euros.

4) Acerinox: We finally see a close above the resistance of 11.25 euros and now It remains to confirm this break based on weekly closings.

Evolution of the values ​​under follow-up Eduardo Bolinches