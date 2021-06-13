Iberdrola extends its commitment to women’s sport to Brazil

06/13/2021 at 3:17 PM CEST

Neoenergia, Iberdrola’s Brazilian subsidiary listed on the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange, has signed a historic agreement with the Brazilian Soccer Confederation (CBF) to become the first company in the country to exclusively sponsor its women’s soccer team. Support for sport by women is carried out from the conviction that it is an excellent way to promote a society with equal opportunities. These competitions allow the introduction of women’s sports into homes, fostering the creation of new references in society.

The collaboration will extend over the next four years and includes the company’s support for the national club competition, which from the next edition will be called Brasileirão Femenino Neoenergia.

Likewise, Neoenergia will accompany the Brazilian, adult and grassroots women’s teams, in important competitions such as the final stretch of preparation for Tokyo 2021, the 2022 Copa América Femenina, the South American Grassroots Football Championship, the 2023 Women’s World Cup and the Olympic Games in Paris 2024. The Women’s National Team will display the brand on the training uniform and will develop activations on the social networks of the Warriors of Brazil. Neoenergia will be present in the advertising media at the foot of the grass in all the matches, in activations during the breaks and in the social networks of the competition.

Support for women’s sports has become a lever for development for Neoenergia and Iberdrola, which have one of their fundamental values ​​in equality between men and women. In addition to promoting sport as an agent of social change that promotes healthy life, respect or discipline, the objective of the two companies is to expand the participation of women in the social and professional context, reinforcing their commitment to equal opportunities. . To do this, it works by contributing to the insertion of women in activities traditionally valued and considered as masculine.

The CEO of Neoenergia, Mario Ruiz-Tagle, has stated: “We know about electrical networks and we want to draw another network, invisible but equally solid, to unite all those who contribute to advance towards full equality in a context of as much impact as sport. We are committed to this action to support the women’s sport with the conviction that we fight for equal opportunities. We believe in equality in all areas and we share with female athletes the same values ​​of effort, improvement, professionalism and teamwork. These athletes are the mirror in which we many men and women look at, they are examples for so many others who see in sport a window of opportunity for social change. an elementary right, equality is also one of the essential foundations to build a more prosperous world for all & rdquor ;.

“This alliance with Neoenergia means having on our side one of the largest energy companies in the country and in the world, which will combine support for women’s football with causes such as equality and sustainability, enhancing the enormous social strength and commitment of our sport “, has disregarded Rogério Caboclo, President of the CBF.

Iberdrola, a pioneer in promoting sport practiced by women

The promotion of sports practiced by women has become a key lever for Iberdrola and the promotion of real equality between men and women, one of its essential values.

In 2016, the company became the first company to make a firm and global commitment to equality and the empowerment of women through sport. In Spain, the company supports 16 federations: gymnastics, triathlon, rugby, canoeing, badminton, soccer, handball, volleyball, hockey, table tennis, athletics, karate, boxing, surfing, ice sports and fencing. It also names 22 leagues, all of them top-flight, and 35 other competitions.

In both Spain and Brazil, the company is the main partner-sponsor of the national women’s soccer team. In the first country it is also the same for the U19 and U17 teams, the Copa de la Reina and the first division: the Primera Iberdrola.