Iberdrola endures the first assault of its war against Florentino Pérez

Iberdrola and ACS: war between Ibex 35 executives, Villarejo case

Everyone knows that Ignacio Sánchez Galán is summoned to testify as being investigated by the Villarejo case, that the electricity company has sued Florentino Pérez’s construction company ACS for unfair competition and that it accuses Iberdrola of diverting attention with its legal actions …

But, this swarm of open fronts that, it seems, will not be resolved in the short term, how is it extrapolated to the behavior of the value in the Ibex 35? How do analysts see it? And, most importantly, how does it affect investors?

Investment Strategies speaks with four experts to get something clear without losing perspective, starting from the change in recommendation from ‘buy’ to ‘neutral’ and the reduction of the target price to 11.7 euros per share by analysts of Bankinter who, however, view Iberdrola with optimism due to its good positioning in the new energy transition scenario.

Nevertheless, from Bankinter they point out the “less attractiveness in the face of regulatory and reputational uncertainties” in which the value is submerged together with the “possible elimination of the over-remuneration known as ‘profits fallen from the sky’ as well as the presence of Iberdrola in the ESG portfolios and the sectorial rotation towards sectors more linked to the cycle”.

Although first you have to know the facts to draw conclusions. In 2006, ACS broke into Iberdrola’s capital, a friendly operation agreed upon according to the construction company’s environment.

When the president of Real Madrid also tried to join the board of the electricity company, he ran into Galán’s blockade because he saw Florentino as a competition, since, apart from ACS, he had taken control of Unión Fenosa.

In 2008, the argument of the blockade by Galán changed. After Florentino made cash with the sale of Unión Fenosa to Gas Natural, the president of Iberdrola saw its renewable segment as a clear competitor.

Thirteen years after the start of the Iberdrola-ACS war, on June 23, 2021, the National Court charged Ignacio Sánchez Galán with the allegedly illegal contracts entrusted to the then police commissioner José Manuel Villarejo to spy on Florentino Pérez, among others.

The setback resulted in a 3.56% drop in Iberdrola’s shares in the Ibex 35 that same day to 10.42 euros, its biggest decline since March 2020, with the emergence of the coronavirus.

With Iberdrola’s mismanagement in terms of corporate governance uncovered as a result of the Villarejo plot as a backdrop, the letter G of the so-called ESG (or ASG) criteria enters the field of play, or what is the same, those principles that investment funds focused on environmental, social and good governance issues strictly follow when including a company in their portfolio.

Energy company calls itself a leader in ESG and has reformulated its governance and sustainability system around these criteria, “consolidating its position at the forefront of the best international practices in corporate governance.”

Paradoxically, Ignacio Sánchez Galán is being investigated for carrying out practices contrary to good governance: for active bribery, crime against privacy and falsehood in commercial document.

In addition, in the presentation of its strategic plan until 2025, it emphasized its full commitment to Corporate Governance through which it intends for its number of suppliers in 2022 with sustainability policies to be 70%, up to 75 in 2025.

In June, as a result of the judicial fronts, Galán’s company closed the month with a decrease of more than 9%, also weighed down by the particular fall in the sector’s stock market as a result of the regulatory changes promoted by the Government to, they say from the Executive, lower the electricity bill.

More figures. Iberdrola falls in the Ibex 35 since the news of Galán’s imputation jumped 5.25% and 2.39% in the European ‘utilities’ index. Index where Iberdrola shares weigh 14.73%, only surpassed by 15.73% of those of the Italian public Enel (Endesa’s parent company). A fact that shows Iberdrola’s weight in the European stock market and the consequent drag of the sector beyond the Spanish market.

With all the ropes pending to be tied by Iberdrola, in the Ibex 35 and in the long term, it seems that it is dawning, which is not little. At least, according to analysts.

IG

For now, Iberdrola’s securities remain above the 10-euro mark; We could say that it is a critical point for electricity, but whose behavior for the long term would be a good option, since the restructuring of the company in recent months and its commitment to green energy could give it wings for the next few years.

Although we must not forget the process on the elimination that the government of Spain prepares on the remuneration that the nuclear, hydraulic or wind power companies take prior to 2005, causing a possible gap in their accounts of more than 250 million euros.

We must bear in mind that, in addition to the news of Sánchez Galán’s imputation, many investors tend to rotate to more cyclical values, where vaccination rates generate optimism in the total opening of the economy.

Regarding the ESG criteria, investors could lead a stampede until the case is solved, although we know that investment funds (with large positions in the value) and more those of ESG condemn this type of situation and more when it is opened a judicial procedure.

The current uncertainty will continue in the next few until there is a solution to the current procedure, a situation that would be taken for Iberdrola as an oxygen balloon. Nonetheless, Iberdrola’s fundamentals remain solid, something investors can cling to to continue trusting in value and more so with the momentum it will have with green energy.

RENT 4

We think that the value could be pressured in the short term as long as all the noise in the press continues, but part of the downward revision decisions by some brokers may have more to do with the proposed law for the elimination of the windfall profits of nuclear, hydraulic and certain wind farms in Spain and not so much with the Villarejo issue since, in our opinion, the fundamentals of the company do not vary for this reason.

For us, these falls are an opportunity to continue strengthening the presence of the value in the portfolios, we reiterate to overweight.

We understand that in certain funds with high ESG standards, the presence of Iberdrola in the portfolios could be jeopardized, but the value is among the best values ​​in the sector in this area and will therefore depend on the criteria of each fund.

The company has high visibility on the execution of its strategy to 2030, so we do not see great catalysts at this time. Perhaps a law in the field of windfall profits more favorable than the one initially envisaged would be one. Greater visibility on green hydrogen and European funds could also act as catalysts.

NORBAG

We continue to like the company for its exposure to the different businesses that will be boosted by the energy transition (electricity transmission / distribution networks and renewable onshore, offshore and solar wind generation) and for its exposure to quality markets with good prospects for growth (US, UK, Spain, Brazil, Australia, etc.).

The company is best-in-class in sustainability, but it is clear that this case will affect the perception that investors have of the Governance of the company.

We believe that when the news from Villarejo ceases, and the company continues to demonstrate compliance with its plan to 2025 in the presentation of results, the action will gradually recover the ground lost this year.

GVC GAESCO VALUES

We have had a neutral recommendation for Iberdrola for several months and now, with the fall, it seems like a good level to take positions. Iberdrola already has a plan to replace the presidency in a few years and, in the worst case, the indictment could only accelerate it.

Regarding the presence of Iberdrola in ESG funds, the great weight that the green activities carried out by the company, the closure of all the coal capacity, etc., should outweigh the judicial problems of the executives.

The weakness is not only attributable to the judicial issue, but is increased by the penalization of Growth companies in the markets and by the noise of regulatory impacts to lower the price of electricity in Spain, although this issue has little impact due to diversification Iberdrola’s geographic location.

We believe that the sector and, therefore, Iberdrola has already discounted the small rise in rates that we expect and that the good performance of results, as well as the expected growth together with the fact that now the price is more attractive, is what can make the value rotate to recover the 11.5 euros again.