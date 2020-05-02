Iberdrola has obtained a ordinary net profit of 968 million euros in the first quarter of the year, 5.3% more than in the same period of 2019.

The gross operating profit (Ebitda) has increased along the same line, with a growth of 5.8%, to 2,750.6 million euros. These results have been possible thanks to the group’s record investments since the beginning of 2019 and until the end of the first quarter, which amounted to 9,887 million euros. Of this amount, 1,728.6 million euros correspond to the first three months of this year, which represents an acceleration of 24.2%. 91% went to Renewables and Networks: 810.2 and 765.9 million euros, respectively.

The group has therefore continued to advance its projects around the world, which total more than 8,500 megawatts (MW) of capacity. Between January and March alone, it has installed 1,200 new MW and, in the last 12 months, has added 5,500 MW of power, reaching a total of 53,270 MW. All this, increasing the cash flow by 3.7% to 2,111.9 million euros.

Advance management of COVID-19 and measures to mitigate its effect

Iberdrola has therefore opted to accelerate its investments in order to continue advancing towards the recovery of the economy and employment. In this sense, its president, Ignacio Galán, He stressed that “there is total consensus that the path to economic recovery must be necessarily green, with the fight against climate change as a central element. For this we have clear plans both in Europe, with the European Green Deal, and in Spain, with the PNIEC. Iberdrola is fully prepared to join in this task ”.

The company activated its global action plan against the pandemic from the first moments when its threat was perceptible, putting employees, suppliers and society at the center. Regarding employment, Iberdrola maintains its forecast of 5,000 hiring in 2020. In addition, it has reinforced security measures for professionals on the ground and 95% of office employees are telecommuting, thanks to investments made in digitization.

At the same time, Iberdrola continues to add value to the industrial fabric it supports: in addition to record investments, the supply chain has benefited from the acceleration of purchases, which have reached 3.8 billion euros in recent weeks. Furthermore, the company continues to work to strengthen the electricity supply, especially in essential facilities such as hospitals; has enabled payment facilities for customers and donated 30 million euros in basic medical supplies in this crisis. All this, in coordination with the authorities.

As for the group’s businesses, the impact of the pandemic will be largely mitigated by various factors: the strength of the business model based on networks and renewables, the continuity of activity thanks to the measures put in place, the 8,500 new MW under construction and other mitigation initiatives.

Iberdrola also maintains a solid liquidity position of 14.4 billion euros, enough to cover the 30-month financial needs in a normal scenario. In addition, its ease of access to markets in the best conditions has been proven once again with the recent issuance of 1.8 billion euros of green bonds.

Liberalized and Renewables offset the worst evolution in Spain

The group’s total Ebitda amounted to 2,750.6 million euros in the quarter, 5.8% more. It has been boosted by the Liberalized and Renewable areas, which have improved, respectively, by 26.5% and 6.1%, up to 759.6 and 725.5 million euros in Ebitda. The Regulated business has reduced its Ebitda by 4.7% to 1,256.6 million euros, due to accounting adjustments in the United States and lower remuneration in Spain, in accordance with the current regulatory framework.

Specifically, Iberdrola Spain’s Ebitda has decreased by 3% and its net profit by 7%. Investments in the country have increased by 51% compared to the first quarter of 2019, both in networks and in new renewable projects. Meanwhile, peninsular electricity demand has decreased by 3.2% and wholesale market prices by 37%, although both magnitudes are largely conditioned by the impact of the alarm state declared by COVID-19.

The reported net profit, which includes extraordinary items, has reached 1,257 million euros. This amount reflects the positive impact of the sale of the 8.07% stake in Siemens Gamesa, which generated revenues of 1,099.5 million euros and capital gains of 484.5 million euros in the quarter.

Iberdrola maintains the dividend and its profit forecast

Iberdrola’s Board of Directors has approved the execution of a new edition of ‘Iberdrola Flexible Remuneration’, after the General Meeting, with a quorum of 77%, approved all the proposals with an average favorable vote of 98%. In this way, the Company fulfills its commitment to its more than 600,000 shareholders, who will receive a complementary dividend of at least 0.232 gross euros per share. This amount, added to the 0.168 gross euros per share already paid in February, results in a shareholder remuneration charged to 2019 of 0.40 gross euros per share, which reaches the floor set for 2022 three years in advance .

For the rest of the year, the planned investments worth 10,000 million euros, the measures adopted against COVID-19 and the impact of the extraordinary result from the sale of the stake in Siemens Gamesa allow Iberdrola to maintain its forecasts for the year . The company therefore expects both net profit and dividend to grow by year-end.

