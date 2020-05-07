Companies continue to help alleviate the health crisis facing Spain. Iberdrola Clients, a company of the Iberdrola group in Spain, has made available to the Ministry of the Interior about a million masks, 20,000 protective glasses and 5,390 sanitary suits They will be distributed among its different units in the coming days, informed the energy company, which has carried out this action following the technical specifications set by the Ministry.

This new batch of material is part of a global action developed by Iberdrola during the coronavirus health crisis, which includes the acquisition of basic sanitary articles for a total amount of 30 million euros, with a total weight of 80 tons, after putting its global access capacity to supplies at the service of the Administration.

To the delivery of the sanitary material, which has taken place in the Iberdrola de San Agustín de Guadalix Campus (Madrid)Responsible for Iberdrola Clients, who have delivered the material to the director of the National Center for Infrastructure Protection and Cybersecurity (CNPIC), Fernando Sánchez; the commander of the Civil Guard, Ana María Muñoz Rodríguez; and to the Inspector of the National Police Leandro Gobierno López.

The President of Iberdrola, Ignacio Sánchez Galán, has sent a message of support and gratitude to the State Security Corps and Forces: «As they have always done, the National Police and the Civil Guard are carrying out a heroic effort during this crisis, staying on the front line at the service of all citizens, and in particular of the toilets ».

The acquisition of health and prevention materials in coordination with the authorities is part of the group’s global response against the coronavirus health crisis, which includes employees, suppliers and society in general.

The Iberdrola group in Spain has launched more than 150 measures to protect the health and safety of people, ensure security of supply and reinforce it in essential facilities, such as hospitals and health centers.

With reinforced security measures for field staff and 95% of the teleworking office staff, it has also enabled payment facilities for its clients and free services for vulnerable groups.

Bet on a decarbonised economy

Once the health crisis is overcome, Iberdrola, which plans to accelerate its investments to reach a record figure of 10 billion euros in 2020 and hire 5,000 new professionals this year, bets so that the path of recovery is in line with the transition to a decarbonised economy.

In this sense, Galán has underlined that “The path to economic recovery must necessarily be green”. “For this we have clear plans both in Europe, with the European Green Deal, and in Spain, with the PNIEC. The measures taken in recent weeks show that Iberdrola is already fully committed to this task, “he added in this regard.