Iberdrola and Endesa run out of potential in the Ibex 35 for RBC

RBC Capital Markets does not give Iberdrola and Endesa potential in the Ibex 35 and reduces its target price in relative terms by 10% in the case of the first and 14% in the case of the second. Nevertheless, the managing body changes its recommendation of both companies from underweight to hold. Regarding its prices, starting with Iberdrola, it points to an opening price of 10.21 euros per share with a maximum of 10.33 and a minimum of 10.21. Its medium-term support is set at 10.195 and its resistance for this time frame is set at 11.74 euros per share.

Endesa follows the same path with reveals an opening that reflects a price of 22.35 euros per share with a maximum of 22.38 and a minimum of 22.11 euros per share. Its medium-term support is set at 21.58 euros while its resistance for the same period reaches 23.77 euros per share.

Third, RBC Capital Markets gives BBVA a potential upside of 14% compared to its current price and increases its target price from 5.3 to 6.10 euros per share, which implies, in relative terms, a rise 14% compared to the previous amount. Despite this, the broker it does not change its recommendation of the value and it leaves it in maintain. The bank has started the session with a price of 5.43 euros per share and with medium-term support and resistance established at 3.736 and 5.341 euros per share respectively.

Other stocks that stand out are CIE Automotive and Gestamp since Kepler Capital Markets has increased its target price from 28 to 30 and from 4.5 to 4.70 euros per share respectively, which means a rise of 7.14% in the first and an increase of 4.44% in the second. Its potential for CIE Automotive is bullish and reaches 17.46% while for Gestamp it is also positive and points to 6.52%. However, leave both values ​​at no recommendation.

On the other hand, Inmobiliaria Colonial is also worth mentioning since Citigroup gives it a potential drop of 32.4% despite raising its target price from 4.90 euros to 5.90 euros, which implies an increase percentage of 20.4%, but it is very far from its current price. Finally, Grifols stands out from the hand of the broker Barclays, which, although it maintains the entity without a recommendation, increases its target price by 1.42% from 28 to 28.40 euros per share. Finally, the broker gives it a potential upside of 24.78% compared to its current price, which stands at 22.740 euros per share.