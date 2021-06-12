Iberdrola and Endesa lose 6,160 million on the stock market on account of electricity

The cost of generating electricity is 80 euros, compared to 49 two years ago and 58 three years ago. An increase that we will notice, around 20 euros more in the next bill according to consumer associations, yes, spending the same amount of energy.

A problem that is added to the new pricing of electricity that forces us to put the washing machine or iron at dawn, because in the “normal” hours the price of energy shoots up. Two facts that have raised widespread criticism from citizens who look to the government.

Evolution of the price of electricity

And from Moncloa, you look at the electricity. Nobody wants to be to blame for citizens paying more. Consequently, the Pedro Sánchez executive has made his calculations and made two movements to lower the bill that directly collide with the waterline of electricity companies, especially the two largest and with the largest market share: Iberdrola and Endesa .

Its about draft approved a week ago by the Council of Ministers on the excess remuneration of hydraulic and nuclear energy which will lower the invoice by up to 5%. And that means in hard cash 1,000 million on the companies, because it reverts against the hydraulic and nuclear. Regarding the latter, the companies have already put on the table the possible closure of these, another future and possible battle, which, in all cases, the government would have to authorize.

If to this is added the future fund to finance premiums for renewables, the fall will be 15% for our pockets as the government proclaims, but the truth is that for that to happen, we would have to wait 5 years.

Faced with the reaction of the electricity companies, the government has gone further and asked the National Commission of Markets and Competition to investigate if the utilities have had irregular behavior or malpractice in the electricity market before the exponential rise of light. If the data for the first week of June are extrapolated to the month, it would produce the third most expensive monthly receipt in the history of Spain.

All this has led falls for electrics that they were struggling to maintain, since the beginning of the year, equilibrium with the market, in a year that was being neutral, pulling negative for defensive and regulated stocks. However, since Friday, May 28, Iberdrola has lost 6% in the market until yesterday’s close, while Endesa has cut an accumulated 8%, in this effect of news after negative news for the sector. So far this year Endesa has fallen by 2.9% while the company chaired by Ignacio Sánchez Galán has cut 7.58% in the stock market, the third that has cut the most in the year after Solaria and Siemens Gamesa.

Iberdrola stock chart

The reflection in its capitalization is very significant as well. Also taking as a reference May 28, before the perfect storm broke out in the utilities universe, we see that the joint loss for both companies reaches 6,160 million. Specifically, Endesa cedes 2,053 in its capitalization. Similarly, Iberdrola is worth 68,450 million right now, 4,107 million less due to the effect of the measures announced by the government.

Endesa stock chart

The new side effect may be permanent, according to the experts. From Citi they consider that the cut in the remuneration of those 1000 million to which we referred supposes an adjustment in their valuations, due to the deterioration of the benefits in spite of the strong generation of cash that they represent, indicates the American bank.

Even Citi goes further and highlights that could jeopardize the dividend of these companies. For Iberdrola, it reduces its target price to 8.3 euros from the previous 8.6, which cuts its progression from its current market price by more than 20%. In the case of Endesa, the drop is much greater: to 21.2 euros per share from the previous 23.6, also with a slight negative margin from its current price.

Meanwhile, at Goldman Sachs there has been no change in their view of both values, but they do recognize that current valuations no longer reflect the current environment of energy prices.

From a technical point of view, we see that Endesa “violently cedes positions starting at 23.77 euros per share, movement backed by extensive trading activity that violates various supports, causing the price to settle at the height of the intermediate support projected from 21.76 / 21.57 euros per share, the drilling of which would enable the update of bearish targets heading to 20.19 euros per share ”, as José Antonio González, technical analyst at Investment Strategies points out.

Endesa on daily chart with average amplitude range in percentage, MACD oscillator and trading volume

Endesa technical analysis

While Iberdrola, as José Antonio González tells us “cedes positions forcefully to the strictest short term, beginning to develop a structure of decreasing maximums and minimums that puts in check the intermediate support projected from 10.575 euros per share and, whose drilling, opens a scenario of downward continuity towards 10.06 / 9.91 euros per share. action”.

Iberdrola on daily chart with average amplitude range in percentage, MACD oscillator and trading volume

Iberdrola technical analysis

On the other hand, the technical indicators of Investment Strategies place Endesa with a 10 on the stock market compared to the 5.5 set by Iberdrola. While all the indicators, from the trend to the moment, through volume or volatility, are favorable to the electricity company chaired by José Bogas, in the case of Iberdrola the downward trend in the medium term, the decreasing volume, in its two aspects, fails. and increasing volatility in the medium term for the security.

