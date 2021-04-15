Ibercaja launches a plan to remain independent and achieve a 7% profitability in 2023

Ibercaja has presented its new strategic plan for the period 2021-2023 this Wednesday, whose roadmap is based on achieving at least a 7% return on equity (ROTE) and a ‘payout’ of 50% independently, despite the consolidation process that is taking place in the sector.

The managing director of the entity, Víctor Iglesias, has assured that his pending subject is profitability and, therefore, all the projects that have been configured in this new strategic plan are aimed at improving them.

The president of the entity, José Luis Aguirre, and the CEO, Iglesias, have explained that these objectives will be achieved by putting the priority focus on the customer experience in a new cycle that seeks to multiply by 1.5 the deposits in personal banking and private banking, as well as increase by 23% the connections in business banking

The bank anticipates that these business plans will allow it to increase the credit quota in companies by 50 basis points; grow 8% accumulated per year in asset management (investment funds, pension plans and unit link); and increase the risk insurance portfolio by more than 6% cumulative per year.

Toxic assets below 5%

In parallel, Ibercaja will continue to strengthen its financial strength, maintaining its ‘fully loaded’ CET 1 capital ratio above 12.5% and a non-performing asset ratio below 5%

Iglesias has shown his confidence in the “tenacity and resilience of the entity to address this new challenge, as it has been demonstrating throughout its entire trajectory and, in particular, in this last pandemic year, in which it has revalidated its strategic, financial, technological, commercial and social responsibility consistency “.

Independent project

In this new stage of the sectoral consolidation process, Aguirre sees room for “medium-sized entities, leaders in their main areas of activity, well capitalized and managed, with adjusted cost structures, specialized in business segments with a trajectory in volumes and margins, and that have a quality omnichannel customer service model. “Aguirre has affirmed that Ibercaja complies with all these parameters.

In his opinion, the bank has “historical fortresses” to undertake this new strategic cycle: long-term vision and prudence in decision-making, leadership and territorial roots in its areas of action; consolidated commercial expansion in Madrid and the Mediterranean Arc; differential financial group; closeness and bonding with customers; and preparation and maximum involvement of professionals.

The previous plan: 2018-2020

The achievements made in the 2018-2020 plan “speak for themselves and they serve the bank to consolidate the foundations of the significant growth acceleration of the commercial activity to be achieved in the new strategic cycle “.

During this period, the number of private customers “well linked” It has risen to 585,000 at the end of 2020, compared to 544,000 in 2017 and, in the case of companies, the figure has reached 62,000, from 55,000.

The digital transformation carried out in this period has boosted the number of clients that are related in this way, from 630,000 in 2017 to 840,000 at the end of the three-year period.

The group’s activity has also been remarkable in these years. Thus, the managed balance of investment funds has added 3,000 million euros at the end of 2020, which is 23% higher than in 2017, with a market share gain of 81 basis points, to exceed the current historical 5.50%.

“In fact, Ibercaja Gestión has received 2 out of 10 euros of net receipts in investment funds in Spain, between 2018 and 2020 “, as pointed out by Iglesias.

Along these lines, pension funds have increased their volume by 10%, 647 million euros, advancing its market share in the sector by 18 basis points. On the other hand, the portfolio of risk insurance premiums has registered a growth of 8% in the period contemplated.

On the credit side, Iglesias highlighted the 6,400 million euros of new customer financing operations formalized in 2020 compared to the 5,500 million euros in 2017.

The CEO of the entity has also transferred the investment made in infrastructures and technological projects, which has been 50 million euros in these three years.

This cycle allowed the entity to strengthen its financial strength thanks, on the one hand, to the significant reduction in the volume of non-performing assets, which has gone from 4.1 billion euros in 2017, to 1,600 million euros in 2020, which represents an accumulated decrease of 60%.

The ratio of non-performing assets over all the bank’s loan investments has decreased from 11.8% to 5.1% in 2020.

Regarding the CET 1 ‘fully loaded’ capital ratio, has stood at 12.6% at the end of 2020, compared to the 10.5% at the beginning of the plan and the 12.5% ​​set as a target in the previous strategic plan. For its part, the ‘fully loaded’ Total Capital ratio stands at 17.3% compared to 12.7% with which the three-year period began.