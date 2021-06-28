Ibarra shows its power after beating UD Guía (6-2)

06/28/2021 at 9:06 AM CEST

The Ibarra won 6-2 at UD Guide this Sunday on the last day of the Second Phase of the Third Division, ending their time in the competition with a victory. The Ibarra wanted to improve their situation in the tournament after suffering a 4-1 loss in the previous duel against Villa Santa Brígida and so far he was on a four-game losing streak. For its part, UD Guide they were defeated 0-2 in the last game they played against the Vera. After the game, the Aronero team is ninth, while the visitors are fifth after the end of the game.

The first team to score was the Guiense team, which kicked off in the Villa Isabel through a bit of Alberto in minute 6. But later the Ibarra reacted and equalized the contest thanks to a goal from Johnny at 19 minutes. Subsequently, the locals again scored through a double goal from Johnny at 21 minutes to set 2-1 for the Ibarra. However, the visiting team achieved the tie with a goal of Kilian Molina in the 23rd minute. However, the aronero team took the lead in the light, making it 3-2 with a goal from Coly in minute 40. After a new play increased the score of the local team, which increased distances establishing the 4-2 through a goal of Mechi moments before the final whistle, at 43, thus closing the first half with a 4-2 score.

In the second half luck came for him Ibarra, who put more land in between thanks to a goal from Abian gonzalez at 88 minutes. The aronero team scored again, distancing itself by putting the 6-2 by Abian gonzalez, thus achieving a double shortly before the end, specifically in the 90, thus ending the match with a final score of 6-2.

With this result, the Ibarra gets 14 points and the Guide with 35 points.

Data sheetIbarra:Kevin, Mendy, Tato, Mechi (González, min.61), Arodi, Perez, Ibrahim, Moreno, Coly, Gregory and JohnyUD Guide:Adrián Primo, Rubio, Delgado, Roberto, Mejias, Jesús Farías, Alexander Martel, Alberto, Brayan Fajardo, Kilian Molina and NachoStadium:Villa IsabelGoals:Alberto (0-1, min. 6), Johny (1-1, min. 19), Johny (2-1, min. 21), Kilian Molina (2-2, min. 23), Coly (3-2 , min. 40), Mechi (4-2, min. 43), Abián González (5-2, min. 88) and Abián González (6-2, min. 90)