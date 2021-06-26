Ibarra receives the UD Guide

06/26/2021 at 1:00 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 1:00 p.m. the match of the last day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, in which they will play Ibarra Yet the Guide in the Villa Isabel.

The Ibarra comes to the duel with the desire to recover points after having lost his last game against him Villa Santa Brígida by a score of 4-1. In addition, the locals have not won in any of the seven matches played to date with a figure of 14 goals in favor and 48 against.

On the visitors’ side, the UD Guide suffered a defeat to the Vera in the last game (0-2), so he hopes to end his losing streak and guide his career in the tournament. To date, of the nine games that the team has played in the Second Phase of the Third Division, it has won five of them and accumulates a figure of 41 goals conceded compared to 33 in favor.

In terms of home performance, the Ibarra they have been beaten twice and have drawn once in three games played so far, thus showing themselves as a weak team at home, where the visitors have more chances than expected. At home, the UD Guide has a balance of one victory, two defeats and a draw in four games played, so he will have to strive to score points in his visit to the stadium of the Ibarra to try and break the statistics.

Currently, the UD Guide it is ahead in the standings with a difference of 24 points compared to its rival. The locals come to the meeting in ninth position and with 11 points in the locker. For its part, the visiting team is fifth with 35 points.