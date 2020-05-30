BRASILIA – With 8,722 confirmed cases of covid-19, the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), decreed this Saturday, 30, the reopening of churches and parks in the region. The measure goes into effect on June 3 and is subject to health and social distance rules.

The DF recorded 10 new deaths from the disease between Thursday and Friday, with a total of 154 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Ibaneis said the reopening is based on technical studies. “They do not put the population of the Federal District at risk,” the governor told reporters. He also said that, compared to other states, the DF is below what was predicted since the beginning of the pandemic. “We have a hospital capacity well above what is needed to reopen,” he said.

According to the decree published in the Official Gazette of the Federal District this Saturday, it is authorized to hold services, masses and rituals of any creed or religion, subject to specific rules.

The events may be held in places with a capacity for more than 200 people, provided that products for hand and foot hygiene are made available at the entrance.

The places must respect the minimum distance of one and a half meters from one person to another, with specific demarcation in the chairs of the places for the accommodation of the faithful.

In addition, the chairs must be interspersed, one empty, one occupied. Elderly and children under 12 are prohibited from participating. The use of the mask is mandatory and the temperature of the faithful must be measured at the entrance. The decree also allows religious events to be held in the parking lots, with the faithful in the cars.

The decree also determines the reopening of 18 parks, among them the largest in Brasilia, Parque da Cidade Sarah Kubitschek. In these places, trade will not be allowed and gym equipment, drinking fountains and bathrooms are prohibited.

“With regard to parks, it is only for people to return to exercise,” said Ibaneis. “We have several parks that can accommodate these people who are on the street, safely, with supervision, with parking. I think the best way to do this in a controlled way,” he said.

Throughout this week, the government of the Federal District had already eased measures to restrict the functioning of local commerce and issued a decree allowing the resumption of new services in the federal capital, including the opening of shopping centers.

The establishments reopened on Wednesday, 27, at reduced hours, from 1 pm to 9 pm, followed by rules for protecting employees and customers during the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

