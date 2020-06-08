Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

While Ibai Llanos, a popular Spanish streamer and caster, was broadcasting live, he came up with the brilliant idea of ​​hosting a random channel with few people watching it. In this way he found the channel PatrySpace, a young Argentine who was celebrating his birthday with ten other people connected to his broadcast in Twitch.

Hosting channels with few viewers is my new addiction on Twitch pic.twitter.com/Sxm9UrrTWp – Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) June 7, 2020

Something common in Twitch is to have a goal bar on the screen. This bar increases as people make donations to the channel. In the case of PatrySpaceHis goal was a new computer that cost $ 900 and had only raised $ 19.17 up to the point where Ibai started watching his stream.

When Ibai began hosting it, thousands and thousands of people joined its transmission, reaching more than 24,000 viewers.

Your reaction to all this gave me tenderness, you deserve this and more. That day remains for history and remember that this is just the beginning of everything great that is coming ✨ I am happy for you all this and you have me in all, I adore you pic.twitter.com/q7VhVhzPXr – mariana🤍 (@ MaruManson01) June 7, 2020

From one moment to the next, the emotion was transformed into crying when he received, from Ibai, the $ 900 dollars he needed to buy a PC new. The happy story ended for both of them dancing the song “Brasil – La canzone”, something typical in Ibai who always tries to bring happiness and laughter through his broadcasts.

