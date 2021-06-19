Ibai Llanos will give the Copa América on Twitch

The respite that the pandemic gave us as far as the beating of football is concerned has definitely ended and the most fans will be delighted, because the League is over, but there is already the Eurocup and the Copa América begins right now, with a novelty: it can be seen in its entirety through the Ibai Llanos Twitch channel.

Obviously it does not have the same impact or interest as the Eurocup, especially in this part of the world, but the America’s Cup is also a veteran competition with many fans across the globe. In Spain, however, it could only be seen on certain regional channels and in its entirety, so this news may please more than one.

The most interesting thing about it, however, is not that there is an alternative to watch the Copa América for free, but that this alternative is a platform like Twitch. In addition, we are not talking about a score like the one that LaLiga did, but about a change of platform with all the laws and, to make matters worse, led by someone who is not a classic professional of the medium.

How is this possible, is understood with the figure of the popular streamer Ibai Llanos, which in collaboration with the Football Club Barcelona player, Gerard Piqué and his company Kosmos, have obtained the rights to broadcast the entire Copa América through the Twitch channel of the first one.

The Copa América may not compete in popularity with the Eurocup in these parts, but it is not a minor fact that it will happen where and for whom it will happen. It is recognized by the official Twitter account of the “oldest continental tournament in the world”, and it is not a minor detail either.

Confirmed lineups, @IbaiLlanos! 🇦🇷🇺🇾 Enjoy the oldest tournament on the continent with the best players in the world 🙌 #VibraElContinente pic.twitter.com/8MlXTBeQlO – Copa América (@CopaAmerica) June 18, 2021

How successful the initiative is remains to be seen, and never better said; But the mere fact that something like this is going to happen – similar broadcasts had already been given in the United States, but not in Spanish and not in Spain either – is one touch of warning – one more – to the dinosaurs on TV who complain, but do not understand that their time, little by little, is running out.

For fans of the “beautiful sport” it is a double dose of the ball: for the Eurocup day, that is on the usual TV; and at dawn, Copa América on the Internet.