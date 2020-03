This Sunday the final day of the FIFA 20 tournament created by Ibai Llanos and in which there are only eight of the 20 Primera teams left. The day will begin this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. with the quarterfinal duels between Leganés (Aitor Ruibal) and Athletic (Guruzeta), Alavés (Lucas Pérez) vs Atlético (Marcos Llorente), Eibar (Edu Expósito) vs Betis (Borja Iglesias) and Villarreal (Manu Morlanes) vs Real Madrid (Asensio).