Ibai Llanos is looking for a cook and these are the requirements

Ibai Llanos (Photo: NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Do you know how to cook and do you live in Barcelona? Well, you should be very attentive to the job offer that youtuber Ibai Llanos has just launched. After his cook has to take leave for a month, the Spanish streamer launches a petition with very peculiar requirements.

Llanos asks that they send him resumes if the candidates are willing to “see Reven awake in the morning”, referring to his roommate and also youtuber. It is common for Ibai to always mention him for his jokes.

The responses have not been made to wait and Twitter already cooks some of the best possible responses to your tweet. In fact, numerous users of the blue bird network are sending him their recipes. Spoiler: preferably, vegan dishes are not accepted.

And yes, many of the tweeters’ creations are far from healthy, but also edible.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.