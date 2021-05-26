Ibai Llanos boxing evening makes history on Twitch

“He who expects to see good boxing is not his place. If you want a great show, it is“That’s how clear Kapo 013 spoke before the evening among Spanish Youtubers that Ibai Llanos organized this Wednesday. He was the first to walk the red carpet and he was not wrong. The most famous streamer in Spain made history again. In a live show lasting more than four hours, it had more than one million viewers on average (the maximum peak was over one and a half million people). An audience that no evening in our country manages to mark. It is the reality and this event can be an important support to the progression that boxing is having.

Sport was the main course, but not the only thing, perhaps part of the success. Concerts, well-known faces (no audience, only 50 guests) for Twitch users … and excitement. The duels had heated up in the previous one and that turned on the fans, who did not want to miss a minute. So much so, that at the beginning of the transmission the servers of the social network had problems and there were some cuts. Nothing that couldn’t be fixed before the action started.

The initial combat was the most uneven, and it is that Torete showed much higher level than Future. Christian Vidal, who has recognized that he will not stay here and will seek to make 3 or 4 fights with amateur rules this year, passed over Cristian Duarte. Torete came out with his hands lowered, emulating the usual posture of Sergio ‘Maravilla’ Martínez (he was in his corner with his coach, Tinín Rodríguez), and with it he pressed. He put his rhythm in, Future couldn’t cut it and choked him. In the second round he began to get hands and after a count, the referee (Salvador Salvá) stopped the fight with good judgment.

The next lawsuit was the most anticipated on social networks, above the stellar one. MIster Jagger had been playing catch-up since the fight was announced. Nothing was known about his workouts, he dropped that he had not stepped into the gym … All facade. He showed a good level for a beginner, just like his opponent, By Viruzz. Having similar levels, it was an entertaining lake. Viruzz was better from the start, especially with the left uppercut. But from the second round Jagger hit his left straight (he’s left-handed) and was undermining his opponent. Viruzz arrived in reserve in the third round and after a good exchange received a left that caused a count against him. The fight was resolved to points for Jagger and it did what was expected.

In the stellar duel, all five rounds weighed on Reven and El Millor, who both shot heart in the final round. Reven started better. Less stiff and having the best actions. The level was even and that is why the second round fell on the side of El Millor. In the third, the fight went one way. After two straight rights, El Millor received a bill. He had to come back and he tried … but Reven knew how to counterattack in a great way. The six Youtubers who got into the ring showed that they had prepared, they did not laugh at the sport and gave a great diffusion to boxing. The noble art also won in the evening of Ibai Llanos.

