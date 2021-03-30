Ibai Llanos announces an evening of Spanish youtubers

Ibai Llanos announced this Wednesday, during a live broadcast on his Twitch channel, the first evening among influencers in Spain. The streamer, one of the most popular, revealed the fights planned for “the biggest event he has organized.” Despite the news, he still could not give an exact date. “We will announce it shortly. The idea was to do it in April, but it will eventually be later. Surely May 26, Wednesday. Maybe you can move a few more days, but in principle on that date. There will also be live performances. I’m not going to tell you the artists, but it will be incredible“he added.

“I was chatting with Reven live and it came up why he wasn’t fighting with El Millor. He took it seriously and tweeted asking and it swept. Then I put another one asking if someone else wanted to join and based on that we started to put together the whole evening“, said the influencers. That duel between Reven and El Millor will be the best of the night. The former is counting on the European super lightweight champion, Sandor Martin, for the preparation.

He is not the only recognized face of noble art at the event. Torete is preparing the fight with the direction of the trainer Tinín Rodríguez. He will face Future, who affirms that “he saw what was done in the United States and when the opportunity arose he wanted to be”. The other fight of the show will face Mister Jagger and Viruzz. “We have people who have wanted to be. It so happens that there are three fights left by a YouTuber who is in Andorra and another in Spain. It is not wanted, nor do we want to return to the monothem of which I am until xxx. It has happened“, said Ibai. At the moment the rules of the lawsuits were not explained, but Sandor Martín acknowledged in an interview on the Podeo a la Carrera podcast that Reven” is not preparing for something like in the United States. “” He is training in serious to do an amateur fight. “