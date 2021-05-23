Ibai is looking for a cook and her followers send her photos of their ‘best’ dishes

Streamer Ibai Llanos has posted a job offer. The popular vlogger and his housemates they are left without a cook for a month and they are open to hearing proposals.

“Our cook is going to be off work for a month because they just operated on her (all good) so we are looking for a cook for a month, “wrote the young man from Bilbao on his Twitter account.

“If you want to cook at our house, see Reven up in the morning and you are from Barcelona, we read your CV here: ibai@vizz-agency.com “, concludes the tweet from the successful e-sports narrator.

Our cook is going to be on leave for a month because she has just been operated on (all good) so we are looking for a cook for ONE MONTH. If you want to cook in our house, see Reven awake in the morning and you are from Barcelona, ​​we read your CV here:

ibai@vizz-agency.com – Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) May 23, 2021

Like every Ibai tweet, this one has had countless responses, especially from followers who, with a lot of humor, wanted to show his culinary skills with graphic material.

Absolutely impossible dishes like watermelon with lentils, coffee with fried onion, banana with sardines, green beans with cereals or fried eggs with chocolate were some of the craziest proposals shared by Ibai’s followers.