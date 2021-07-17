Ibai Gómez terminates his contract with Athletic

07/16/2021 at 7:15 PM CEST

The Athletic Club confirmed this Friday that has reached a agreement with the player Ibai Gomez in order to rescind the year of contract that remained to the Bilbao striker with the rojiblanca entity.

Ibai, 30, leaves Athletic after 193 official matches in the Bilbao team divided into two stages, the first one between 2010 and 2016, when he also terminated his contract for file for him Deportivo Alavés, and the second, after two and a half years in Vitoria, from January 2018 to present.

The Santutxu winger was the first incorporation of the board of directors headed by Aitor Elizegi elected a few days before and, in these two and a half years, he has disputed 47 official meetings, 44 in the league and 3 in the Cup, in which he scored a goal.

The last season your participation barely counted for both Gaizka Garitano and Marcelino García Torsal, and their participation was limited to 13 league games, only 4 of them as a starter.

Athletic dismisses Ibai thanking him “for his dedication and dedication in defense of the entity and his colleagues “and, especially,” his commitment until the last days of this difficult season “.