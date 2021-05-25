Ibai boxing evening: which professionals have youtubers trained with?

The evening of Spanish Youtubers that Ibai Llanos is organizing is generating great expectations. The event has detractors, but the six content creators who are going to step into the ring have taken it very seriously. They have counted on great professionals in the sector to reach their lawsuits in the best conditions of this Wednesday, May 26. Very recognizable names will be in the corners of the protagonists of the event.

Which professionals have the Youtubers counted on for the Ibai Llanos evening?

Reven: Sandor Martín is the trainer Reven has chosen to guide him on his way to his first boxing match. Both the content creator and the boxer have shared a large part of the training, especially the physical part, since the YouTuber has left a sedentary life for this challenge. Sandor is the youngest (professional) champion of Spain in history and is the current European super lightweight champion.

The Millor: Toño Martos is the coach who in one way or another has been present in the camps of the three Youtubers who reside in Andorra. However, he will only be the head coach of El Millor. Martos is perhaps the least known coach of all, but he is young and has great potential.

Future: Aitor Nieto has guided Future in his camp. The content creator has also shared some of the work he has done with ‘El Diamante’. In your case, it will have a great difference of importance with your rival. Nieto is one of the boxers with the greatest cache of recent years in Spain. The Asturian is six times champion of Spain and has played several continental titles. In fact, it is waiting to be able to dispute, when the situation of the pandemic allows to hold evenings with fans, the European Union Welterweight Championship.

Bullfighter: Tinín Rodríguez has been chosen by Torete. The Madrid coach, coach of Maravilla Martínez, Kiko Martínez, Jon Fernández or Ángel Moreno, among others, has been in charge of leading the challenge of Christian Vidal (real name of the YouTuber), since he has had to gain a lot of weight and will have a notable difference against him. Tinín Rodríguez, despite being young, is one of the most popular Spanish coaches. Sergio ‘Maravilla’ Martínez (nine times world champion) has assisted the content creator in his preparation. Torete has already warned that he will not stay here and that his idea is to do “three or four more fights this year.” Although the next ones will already be under conventional amateur rules.

Mister Jägger: This is the great unknown of the evening. Mister Jägger has made a complete blackout of his preparation. It is not known who his coach is or how his preparation has been. A strategy not to show your weak points? Are you taking it seriously? These are doubts that will be cleared up next Wednesday.

By Viruzz: Ezequiel Gurría is the coach that By Viruzz has had, who has declared in his videos that “he has focused on him” after his rival’s strategy of total blackout. Gurría is a boxer with a lot of potential. With a wide amateur career, in the professional field he has been the Spanish super welterweight champion, a belt that he now wants to recover. For now, on June 5 he will get into the ring again and he will do it against the always complicated Rafa Chiruta.