Ibai boxing evening: schedule, TV and where to watch the fights today live online

Ibai Llanos organizes the first evening of Spanish Youtubers. It is an event that has managed to generate great excitement among the followers of the six content creators who will step into the ring.

Schedule: What time does Ibai Llanos’ boxing evening start?

After several months of preparation, six Spanish YouTubers will go to boxing to offer the first evening of Spanish content creators. In addition to boxing there will be musical performances and several other surprises, although Ibai Llanos himself has not wanted to give more details. The evening will take place this Wednesday, May 26 in Barcelona (in an undisclosed location since there will be no possibility of attending live) from 7:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time).

Television: Where can Ibai Llanos boxing evening be seen?

Ibai Llanos is the organizer of the evening and, as usual in all the events created by the broadcast, will be his responsibility. The show can only be followed (available worldwide) through its Twitch channel.

Billboard of the night of Youtubers by Ibai Llanos

Reven vs El Millor: 5 rounds of 3 minutes.Future vs Torete: 3 rounds of 3 minutes.Mister Jagger vs Viruzz: 3 rounds of 3 minutes.