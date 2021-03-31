IATA says to launch Travel Pass app at Apple in mid-April

Bloomberg

Brazilian bond Vale is something to talk about with a 10% yield

(Bloomberg) – It’s a very strange instrument, technically a Vale SA perpetual bond that pays off when the Brazilian mining giant’s mineral production reaches certain thresholds. And for years, few in São Paulo seemed to notice while prices were stuck at just pennies with low trading volume. But investors are taking a new look at the notes and prices are skyrocketing. The appeal is that while the bonds are sold in local currency, the payout is based on Vale’s dollar earnings. That means the company’s investment-grade securities will pay a dollar yield of about 10% this year, a figure almost unheard of in a world where global central banks have done their best to keep interest rates low. , a new bond offering is about to hit the secondary market, increasing liquidity and providing an opportunity for new investors to participate just as industrial metal prices appear to be on the cusp of a new supercycle. The Brazilian government and state development bank BNDES, which own approximately 55% of the amount to be paid, plan to sell their stake next month, for a value of approximately 12.9 billion reais (US $ 2.24 billion) at current prices. It is part of a plan to sell state assets led by Economy Minister Paulo Guedes. “The notes are very attractive at the moment,” said Ulisses de Oliveira, fund manager at São Paulo-based Quasar International Cap Mgmt Ltd. “The sale of BNDES brings liquidity to the trade.” The values ​​now reach almost 60 reais after more than doubling in the last 12 months, according to data compiled by Anbima, the country’s capital markets association. The notes were issued with a nominal value of 0.01 reais each in 1997, just before Vale’s privatization, and the owners received one for each equity share they owned. The idea was that investors would be rewarded directly as Vale increased production, and would get windfall payments in years when production and metal prices were particularly strong. Notes do not have a fixed coupon and instead pay. to holders a dividend equal to 1.8% of net income from some iron ore sales and 2.5% of net income from copper and gold after certain production thresholds are met, some of which are linked to the place where the mineral is mined. Revenues are calculated in dollars and then converted into reals for distributions to investors.While production thresholds have not been reached in the region encompassing southern Brazil, after a deadly dam rupture in Minas Gerais cut production, only the northern region is providing bondholders with attractive yields, according to Oliveira. In October last year, Vale paid 1.27 reais per note in dividends. The first payment this year will be for 2.76 reais on April 1, and Oliveira estimates a payment of at least 3 reais in October, which would provide a yield in dollars of 9.6%, with a price of 60 reais per That’s an extraordinary level when you consider that Vale’s longer-term overseas bonds, maturing in more than 20 years, yield just 4.2%. Perpetual notes also pay more than three times the average dollar yield of 2.8% for emerging market companies rated in the BBB segment, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. With an increase in production volumes at Vale’s mines in northern Brazil and considering the 80% increase in iron ore futures over the past year, the securities represent a great value, according to Jorge Junqueira, partner at the asset management firm Gauss Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. , which owns notes. “Those notes are very peculiar, and for some time there was a total lack of awareness of those assets, even from some of Vale’s top equity analysts,” he said. “With the dollar at this level, this asset is very interesting for investors.” Of course, payments to note holders are painful for the Rio de Janeiro-based company. Chief Financial Officer Luciano Siani Pires said in a conference call with analysts in October that Vale planned to buy back the securities at some point, a prospect that worries bondholders as it could reduce liquidity. On March 19, the government and BNDES voted through their majority stake in favor of changing the clauses of the securities so that Vale can buy them back, without paying any compensation to the bondholders. Oliveira and Junqueira say they voted against the proposal and are now considering legal options to try to reverse the decision. In an emailed response to Bloomberg, Vale said buybacks are not a priority for now and that it would do. a “transparent and public” offering if you decide to buy back the bonds in the future. On March 19, the government and BNDES voted through their majority stake in favor of changing the clauses of the securities so that Vale can buy them back, without paying any compensation to the bondholders. Oliveira and Junqueira say they voted against the proposal and are now considering legal options to try to reverse the decision. In an emailed response to Bloomberg, Vale said buybacks are not a priority for now and that it would do. a "transparent and public" offering if you decide to buy back the bonds in the future. 

He said capital market regulations prohibit the company from bidding on the bonds to be sold by the Government and BNDES next month, and they also do not allow Vale to buy the securities slowly in the secondary market, denying speculation that it is doing so. .BNDES, also based in Rio de Janeiro, instructed banks in September to organize the sale and presentations will be made to investors from March 30 to April 9. "If Vale wants to buy back the bonds, they will have to submit a proposal very attractive ", said Oliveira.