A date at a restaurant. She, his son’s teacher, is separated. He, a surgeon who works with her sister, is a widower. Things are going well and the night ends at her house; he waits for a taxi. But the next morning she claims that he raped her. He denies everything. This is how the Liar series starts, throwing two questions at the audience point-blank: who to believe ?, who is lying?

British fiction on the ITV channel, which can be seen on HBO in Spain, has been the serial obsession of the beginning of the autumn season. Its first season (it has already been renewed for a second, although the end of this installment could have served as a conclusion) engages as the psychological thriller that it is. In a simple way and without big fuss, it makes the viewer feel intrigued first by the doubt about what has happened, with two radically opposed positions, and, later, by what will be the resolution of the story. The past of the two protagonists, played by Ioan Gruffudd (Forever) and Joanne Froggat (Downton Abbey), is coming to light to help build the psychology of the characters while flashbacks show details of the night in question.

The series is divided into two parts, before and after what happened is revealed and the posture it invites at the beginning no longer makes sense. On both sides, it makes the viewer feel overwhelmed and even uncomfortable with what they are seeing. And not only because of the story told and the good interpretations of the protagonists. Also due to the position adopted by the camera, which records the characters often hidden behind windows, behind stairs or corners, as if the spectators were peering into the lives of the protagonists, witnesses of something to which they have not invited us.

Liar is not a series of 10, it may not even be outstanding, but it is a drug. It makes you squirm uncomfortably in the chair at what you’re watching and make you want more and more and more at the end of each chapter. The first season, with enough twists to keep the pulse of history throughout its six chapters, has worked very well. Seriephile drug with British flavor.

