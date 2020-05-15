The Inter-American Press Association (IAPA) strongly condemned the murder of journalist Leonardo Pinheiro in Brazil and demanded that the government of Jair Bolsonaro “bring the murderers to justice.”

IAPA President Christopher Barnes, director of The Gleaner Company (Media) Limited, Kingston, Jamaica, stood in solidarity with his family and colleagues. “We urge the government to thoroughly investigate and solve this heinous crime to bring the murderers to justice and send the message that any act of violence will be severely punished.”

Pinheiro, owner of the A Voz Araruamense Facebook page and collaborator of the Fala Araruama page, was assassinated on May 13 while conducting an interview in the Paraty neighborhood, Araruama municipality, in Rio de Janeiro.

From a car a subject approached him, ordered him to kneel and shot him. The 39-year-old journalist, who was a community leader and a candidate for councilor, covered issues that affected the town.

The president of the IAPA’s Committee on Freedom of the Press and Information, Roberto Rock, director of the La Silla Rota news portal, stressed that “these acts of violence, in addition to violating the victims’ right to disseminate information, generate fear and self-censorship, therefore the search for justice is of utmost importance. “

Condemn Threat to Reform

Barnes and Rock also condemned the threat received by the Reforma newspaper, which broadcast the audio of a May 13 call to their offices from a man who identified himself as a member of the Sinaloa Cartel and threatened to “blow up” the building “if he did not correct it. “his criticism and defamation of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador because the newspaper” has already crossed the line. ”

The threat came after the publication of a video questioning the president’s statements about the Covid-19.

Although President López Obrador distanced himself from the threat against the newspaper and disqualified any violent act, the IAPA executives referred to his “recurring allusions that the media is corrupt, spokesmen for the previous regime and liars, especially those who they criticize the actions of his government. “

“Unfortunately,” they added, “stigmatization has the serious effect of inciting followers to insult and threaten journalists and critics, which frequently triggers physical violence.”

The IAPA stated that the murder of the journalist Leonardo Pinheiro in Brazil and the threats in Mexico against the Reforma newspaper are acts that destabilize the free flow of information and require deep and urgent investigations.

.