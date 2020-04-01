The International Federation of Motorcycling has made official the decision of its Disciplinary Court to suspend Andrea Iannone with 18 months without being able to compete, after the Italian pilot tested positive for anabolic steroids at the 2019 Malaysian Grand Prix.

While the Prosecutor’s Office asked for a severe four-year sanction, the Disciplinary Court has considered doping to be involuntary. As the pilot’s defense has stated during the process, doping lies in an intake of contaminated food, so there would have been no voluntariness on the part of Andrea Iannone.

Thus, the Aprilia Racing Team Gresini rider will not be able to compete until June 17, 2021, because the adverse result of the sample collected was known on December 17.

Nevertheless, Andrea Iannone’s defense may appeal the sentence from the International Motorcycling Federation to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS).