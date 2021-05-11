Ianis Hagi, Sevilla goal, valued at 13 million

05/10/2021 at 8:50 PM CEST

Martí Grau

The young Romanian footballer Ianis Hagi, son of the mythical player Gheorghe Hagi, it would have seen its starting price increase considerably. According to the Scottish media Rangers News, the forward, currently at Rangers FC, would be priced at a market value of at least 13 million euros.

After signing for the club in exchange for 3.5 million from Genk, its price would now be about 10 ‘kilos’ higher. A total of 7 goals and 13 goal passes in the 43 games played this season they would be the reason for its price increase.

Among the clubs interested in hiring the young soccer player from 22 years is the Sevilla FC. The sports director of the Sevilla club, Monchi, has already been following the striker very closely since his first stage at the Seville club. Now they would return to the charge for the Romanian player to reinforce the lead next season.

Fashion Sakala, Hagi’s replacement at Rangers?

For its part, Rangers would have already looked for a possible replacement to Ianis Hagi. In this case it is the striker of KV Oostende of the Belgian league, Fashion Sakala. 13 goals in the national championship They would have used the Rangers managers to take over the services of the Zambian player.

Glasgow Rangers were proclaimed Scottish Premiership champions last March. A title that he had not been able to lift for ten years. Now, after a great season, the Scottish club’s squad may be affected this summer with important outings like that of Ianis Hagi.