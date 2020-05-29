On Wednesday, it was confirmed that Romanian starlet Ianis Hagi, son of legendary Gheorghe, has made the move from Genk to Rangers on a permanent basis.

Hagi’s move has been rumored to be in the area of ​​£ 3m to £ 4.5m, with the 21-year-old putting pen-to-paper on a three-year deal.

After struggling in Belgium, Hagi hit the ground running at Ibrox and quickly became a fan favorite.

Now, the 10-time international is confident that Rangers are the right club for him and success is in the club’s future.

“I didn’t end 2019 really good, so I wasn’t that happy coming into 2020, but having this experience with Rangers has just turned around really, really fast.

“I can say also, my career turned really fast in a positive way, so I have really enjoyed it a lot, especially the games we played in the Europa League – they were awesome – especially the comeback against Braga at home.

“It is not just the support they give us, but also the pressure they put on us.

“Me personally, I just love it and it just gives me the adrenaline of just going day-in and day-out to train 100 per cent, come into the games 100 per cent and give everything I have on the field, so it has just taught me how you live for football.

“It is perfect. I just can’t wait to meet them again and just feel that heartbeat again when I score or when the team wins.

“I can’t wait for amazing things to happen this season.”

During his 12-game spell with Rangers, Hagi has bagged three goals to go along with a pair of assists.