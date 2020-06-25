Ianis Hagi is now a permanent Rangers player after the Ibrox side shelled out the required £ 3m to acquire his signature.

However, according to Hagi, the Scottish giants may not get to experience the player’s best days.

Hagi, still only 21, believes he still has a lot to learn and that he won’t reach his prime for at least another decade.

« I am still young and at the beginning of my career and I have a lot of things to learn, » he said. « I still have some weaknesses I work on.

“I feel you become a major player or reach your peak at around 32 and until then I have a lot of hard work to do. I am focused on improving every single day. ”

Hagi was robbed of his first experience in the Old Firm derby as the coronavirus pandemic caused the season to end prematurely.

The two sides were set to face off less than 48 hours before the campaign was called off and Hagi is relishing the experience, even if it will be behind closed doors.

« I really looked forward to playing that game but unfortunately it didn’t happen, » he said.

Obviously, I was thinking about that and thinking about the moment when we will play Celtic. It is one of the greatest derbies in the world so who doesn’t want to play in such a game?

« I’m looking forward, not just to that but I’m looking forward to playing for this club. »

In 12 games in all competitions with Rangers, Hagi contributed an impressive three goals and two assists.