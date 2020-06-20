Ian Somerhalder Could Replace Tom Ellis in Lucifer Season 6 | Instagram

Rumors are growing more and more, as it has been circulated that Ian Somerhalder could Appear instead of Tom Ellis in Lucifer in his sixth season, without a doubt this has driven thousands of people crazy.

Finally Ildy Modrovich, the Showrunner of the famous series, answered all the rumors about the replacement of Tom Ellis with Ian Somerhalder.

It was through a tweet in which Modrovich was labeled that answered to the rumors that began to emerge throughout this week.

Bwahahahaha !!!! « he wrote in the tweet.

It is unknown how this rumor started, but it certainly won a great influence on social media.

His thousands of fans are waiting for the launch of the fifth season of the series on Netflix that will feature 16 chapters and it will be released in two fragments of eight episodes.

However, until now it has not been disclosed what the date of the long awaited premiere.

In addition to Netflix, season 6 of Lucifer would be the last season of the drama series.

It is worth mentioning that although the virus outbreak caused recordings will pause of the series, Lesley-Ann Brandt confessed that the recording was completed in a 90%, and there are only four or five days left to shoot.

That is why now that little by little the normal routine begins to resume, it is speculated that the sixth season will come sometime in the 2021.

Ian Joseph Somerhalder rose to fame for his performance as Damon Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries, As well as has collaborated in other television series such as Lost and Smallville.

In 2002, debuted in the cinema and incarnated in the role of Paul Denton, in the film The Rules of Attraction, along with James Van Der Beek, Shannyn Sossamon and Jessica Biel.