Ian Mahinmi retires | Blogdebasket

It’s summer and that just means it’s time to learn about the present and the future of some of the most famous players in the world of basketball. It is the case of Ian Mahinmi, the mythical French pivot who at 34 years old ends his sporting career.

The run of the 211-centimeter-tall center is no small joke: Le Havre, Pau-Orthez, San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Mavericks, Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards. A total of 13 years in the best basketball league on the planet with more secondary roles, but with a remarkable importance that today reaches its end point.