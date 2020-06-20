Ian Holm, they say goodbye with love to the famous personage of « The Lord of the Rings » | Capture Youtube

The world of cinema will remember in a very special way Ian Holme, a British actor who gave life to « Bilbo Baggins « in the famous tape « The Lord of the rings » and « The hobbit »

British actor Ian Holme departed at the age of 88 years after dealing with a Parkinson’s related condition.

Famous for his participation in films like « The Lord of the rings« , » The Fifth Element « , » Alien « and » Chariots of Fire « , which earned him a nomination for OscarAmongst many others, he left « surrounded by his relatives, he left in a peaceful and peaceful way, » his agent announced to AP.

After the news of his departure, the nets were filled with emotional messages of love towards the famous character of « Bilbo Bolson « , as well as his renowned career on the big screen.

We are very sorry to hear of the death of Ian Holm. Nominated for 6 BAFTAs in his wide-ranging and successful career across TV and film, he is pictured here winning the Supporting Actor award for his role in Chariots Of Fire in 1981. pic.twitter.com/x3OduDwoJe – BAFTA (@BAFTA)

“It’s a dangerous business, Frodo, going out your door. You step onto the road, and if you don’t keep your feet, there’s no knowing where you might be swept off to. ” RIP Ian Holm, may he find piece in the lands to the west … pic.twitter.com/gBXVhpolIu – Art Steventon (@ArtSteventon)

Despite his performance in « The Lord of the rings« , was one of the most praised, the actor also participated in other films such as Time Bandits (1981), The Madness of King George (1994), » The Sewwt Hereafter (1997) and in 2001 he gave life to the French military leader Napoleon Bonaparte for the third time in his career.

Likewise, his contribution to the cinema led him to be named gentleman by Queen isabel II, mass that recognized « his efforts to drama ».