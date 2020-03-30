Middleweight Ian Heinisch has a record of 2-2 in UFC and the organization decided to renew the American’s contract.

The star of UFC revealed the news in an interview with James Lynch from The Score, where he also indicated that he already has a new fight, but decided not to reveal when and where it will be.

Heinisch has wins against Cezar Ferreira Y Antonio Carlos Jr, and defeats in front Derek Brunson Y Omari Akhmedov. He signed a contract with UFC after knocking out Justin Sumter in Contender Series.

At the moment it is not known when Heinisch will see action again, the fighter Tiger Muay Thai is in position 13 in the middleweight ranking of UFC.