Ian Heinisch on Chimaev: “He has some lessons to learn”

Khamzat Chimaev | Image: Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC

Khamzat Chimaev needs to test himself against the bestsays Ian Heinisch, suggesting that he “definitely has some lessons to learn.”

Heinisch has been in and out of the UFC middleweight top-15 in recent years., a spot Chimaev briefly held after his quick KO victory over Gerald Meerschaert last year. Heinisch, of course, also has a great KO win over Meerschaert, but unlike Chimaev, Heinisch never got the kind of hype that Chimaev has been getting.

Notice

And although Heinisch says that can’t hate “stud” Chimaev for getting the hype, continues to believe that the young Swede has a lot to learn inside the Octagon.

Speaking to James Lynch, Heinisch said that although he’s impressed with what Chimaev has done so far, would like to see you step up in the competition.

Heinisch says that he would be willing to fight Chimaev, but if “Borz” is going to drop back down to welterweight in his next fight, it looks like Neil Magny could be his next opponent.. In any case, Heinisch believes that Chimaev has many lessons to learn even in the Octagon.

«It has the hype and cymbal. I will never hate a man’s trajectory if (Chimaev) was lucky enough to have that publicity train behind him. It’s all about advertising. He’s had some great performances, some great finishes, but has to test himself against real fighting dogs« I think it’s a stud. I would love to fight him. I know Neil Magny has been waiting to fight him. I think it will be good one day, but definitely has some lessons to learn. You don’t get to the top just like that. It’s very rare that you can get to the top without learning some lessons, ”Heinisch said.

Advertisement