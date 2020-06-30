n the last hours of Monday, the player of the Rockies, Ian Desmond announced on social networks that it will not participate in the 2020 season of Big leagues.

In an Instagram post reflecting on police brutality, racial inequality, and how it relates to baseball, Desmond revealed the reasoning behind his decision not to play in this year’s shortened campaign.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has made this first baseball season a risk that I’m not comfortable taking,” Desmond wrote.

He continued: “With a pregnant wife and four young children who have a lot of questions about what’s going on in the world, home is where I need to be right now. Home for my wife, Chelsey. Home to help. Home to guide. Home to answer my three older children’s questions about the coronavirus and civil rights and life. Home to be their dad. “

Before speaking about the coronavirus, Desmond wrote about inequality and other problems that also exist in professional baseball.

“In the clubhouses we have racist, sexist, homophobic jokes. We have cheats. We have a top-down minority problem. One African-American GM. Two African-American managers. Less than 8% black players. No majority-black team owners.

“Perhaps most discouraging of all is a disheartening lack of focus on understanding how to change those numbers. The lack of focus on making baseball accessible and possible for all children, not just those who have the privilege of allowing it. If baseball is America’s hobby, perhaps it has never been more appropriate than now. “

Desmond was the fourth player to announce his intentions on Monday to choose not to play this season, joining the pitcher for Arizona Diamondbacks Mike Leake, and Ryan Zimmerman and Joe Ross dand the Nationals.