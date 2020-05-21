Ian Curtis was passion, enthusiasm and anger, all in the same amount, says Peter Hook.

▲ Top left, one of the people influenced by Curtis, the filmmaker Fabrizio Federico, in Macclesfield, in an image taken from Blogspot.com; Below, Peter Hook (the copyright holder of this file is Stefan Bollmann). On the right, cover of the biography of the musician, whose author is his wife, Deborah.

Thursday, May 21, 2020

The death of Ian Curtis, of Joy Division, who hung himself in his kitchen on May 18, 1980, at the age of 23, on the eve of a tour of the United States, went unnoticed by almost all the media. It was the culmination of overwhelming depression, worsening epilepsy, and the breakup of their marriage.

Its echoes, however, would be felt in the music world for decades. Curtis’ visceral intensity, poetic candor, and devastating tragedy infiltrated the underground scene and laid the foundation for much brighter, more portentous, and meaningful alternative music.

40 years after the singer-songwriter’s death, The Independent interviewed two of his bandmates, Peter Hook and Stephen Morris, who together with Bernard Sumner formed New Order. They talked about his influence and his puzzle, and tried to catch a glimpse of the man behind the myth.

Hook, bassist for Joy Division, stated: “I met Ian at Electric Circus, a bar in Manchester. It was just a small gang that followed punk bands everywhere back then, and he, like us, was excited. We had kindred minds. We were misfits and weird. Ian was young, like us, enthusiastic and friendly. It had the word hate written on the back with orange paint, which was very strange, because it was very nice. It was very quiet until he got drunk. It was very nice. Someone very easy, if you want, to fall in love.

“When I started singing, you couldn’t hear what he was saying, but you could watch what he did, which was putting passion, enthusiasm and anger, all together and in the same amount. His movements let me know that he was perfect for the band. We think: “It has a unique voice.” He was born to be a frontman. ”

He added: “He never backed down. If we had a headdress and he had just had a massive (epileptic) attack, he never said, ‘I can’t.’ He would say “fuck off, let’s make that presentation.” No matter how bad his attacks were, he always wanted to continue. All we wanted to do was play, so if he kept going, we could even know when he was going to have a seizure, and it regularly had to do with the lights. When the guy in charge turned them on, Ian left almost immediately. His eyes were glazed and staring, then he fell and went completely rigid. Many people thought it was part of the show. Sometimes he recovered immediately; others, Rob or I ended up sitting on him, or with him, and we held his tongue as the attack passed. ”

Hook said that Ian stayed in his corner in the studio “while we rehearsed and put together the songs; he was the observer. I knew we were fantastic. When you see the lyrics of Love Will Tear us Apart, it is obvious that he was heartbroken, because some relationship was over. We working-class northern males weren’t going around talking about how we expressed our feelings in a song.

“People,” he said, “assume that when Ian died it was like Nirvana, but no. The last time we played, in Birminghan, we did it for about 150 people. So we were not successful. Ian always said that we would be great all over the world. When we were down, because we couldn’t get a gig or try to record, whatever, he always said: ‘don’t worry, we are going to be great in Brazil, here and there’.

“He was the one who always encouraged us … I began to reflect on the lyrics and I was shocked. I felt that I was privileged to have been able to satisfy his wishes. We went to Mexico, to Brazil, to the place we wanted. We did the United States 10 times. Often I will see it, whenever something good happens. I am very proud of what we accomplished… ”

The perfect leader

Drummer Stephen Morris shared: “We rehearsed and he just sat down with his microphone and lyrics, smoked and talked. It was weird at first, because he wasn’t trying to sound like someone else, he was just trying to be himself.

“Ian was learning how to be a singer and at the same time we were learning how to be a band, so everyone did something unique. He was the perfect leader, because when he saw him live he became a force of nature. It wasn’t that he was putting on a show, it just was. Sometimes it stayed still and other times it erupted; it was everywhere. It was great, but the thing with Joy Division is that we never really talked about anything or what we were doing or wanted to do. Each of us had their own space. “

He added: “The only thing that bothers me about the perception of Ian is that he is always portrayed as a grumpy and depressed individual, a tortured artist; none of that was. We made a band to have fun. He was always laughing, he was telling very bad jokes. The tragedy of all this really is that emotions are not talked about. It has to come out somehow, all that you’re saving yourself and Ian came out through his lyrics.

When Ian got sick, it was worse because there was something else in there that he refused to talk about. His biggest flaw was that he always wanted to please others.

He added: “Ian’s influence was established very soon. Shortly after Closer was finished, we realized that there were many bands that sounded like Joy Division or that they had someone trying to sing like Ian. At the time it was annoying, they said ‘swindling bastards!’, Instead of thinking: ‘isn’t it great? When we started playing, we were taking things from Iggy and The Velvet Underground and now people are taking things from us. I’m sure it would bother Ian more than anyone else! ”

Joy Divison’s Closer will be released on vinyl for its 40th anniversary on July 17. The album will include three remastered singles from other albums: Transmission, Atmosphere and Love Will Tear Us Apart.

