When Ian Curtis (1956-1980) got something in his head, he was not half-hearted. His widow, Deborah, tells in the book Touching from a distance (1995) that, as a child, he was attracted to soccer and was not satisfied with kicking a ball in a field; He formed a team, which he named (Los Espartanos). His concern for poetry led him to write his own. Fascinated in his early teens with New Zealand biker Ivan Mauger, he and a friend bought an old BSA Bantam with their savings, which he enjoyed until he realized he didn’t like smearing grease on his hands. Taken by the impetus of the nascent punk, he joined the group that was being created by some friends from school (and which later became the Joy Division). When, at 23, the weight of depression, illness, marital crisis, responsibility for his early parenthood, guilt over his affair with a Belgian journalist, and the overwhelming prospect of a U.S. tour he made it unbearable, he also displayed vehemence and resolution: he took his life.

At the time of his death, Joy Division had only released one album and it wasn’t exactly a success. The week it was released, the UK’s best-selling LP was ‘Discovery’ by the Electric Light Orchestra, a veteran group that winked at disco music back then.

He did so on May 18, 1980. It is striking that in the 40 years since then, the memory of Ian Curtis has not been diluted: it is still very present. Curious because at the time of his death, his band had only released one album (Unknown pleasures, 1979), and it wasn’t exactly a success. The week it was released – in June of that year – the UK’s best-selling LP was Discovery by the Electric Light Orchestra, a veteran group that winked at disco music back then. Joy Division embodied just the opposite: they were new and dark. Curtis also did not respond to the standard profile of a rock star who unleashes passions. However, his legacy lives on. It is possible to find traces of his style in 21st century bands such as Editors, Interpol or Bloc Party; An electronic music guru like Moby said, “I spent more time in high school listening to Joy Division than I did with my friends and family, and the band is a huge influence on me.” He has inspired films such as Closer (Anton Corbijn, 2007), documentaries (Joy Division; Grant Gee, 2007), books … Without a doubt, Ian Curis is bigger today than he was in life.

Joy Division went off on a tangent incorporating keyboards in the midst of a punk hangover. Curtis’s lyrics did not consist of asocial vomiting like those of other contemporary groups; admirer of both Sylvia Plath and Jim Morrison, he built an aesthetic of his own, intense, deep and highly emotionally charged. The result was called post punk. They pioneered the new independent scene, becoming the first group to sign Factory Records. “Joy Division created a model for how a band could operate independently,” said Tim Burgess, lead singer of The Charlatans, as told in The Guardian. Following the release of Unknown pleasures, they were on the cover of NME magazine and recorded a session for the BBC host John Peel’s show. Without being the top selling group, it was the one to keep track of.

Natalie, the only daughter of Ian Curtis, at the premiere of the movie ‘Control’ in London in 2007. Photo: .

Joy Division had finished recording their second album, Closer, in March 1980. They were difficult sessions. The other members of the band felt – in what constitutes a rock and roll topic – that Belgian Annik Honoré was alienating Curtis from the group. To begin with, he had become a vegetarian for her and in the restaurants they sat separate from the rest of the components. On the other hand, Ian’s uncontrolled epilepsy provided moments of anguish. One night of recording, bassist Peter Hook was surprised that he had been missing for hours. He searched for him at the facilities of the Britannia Row studios (owned, by the way, by Pink Floyd), and found him unconscious in the bathroom. “He had had a seizure,” Hook recalled, “he had fallen and hit his head in the sink. Ian was always his worst enemy, because he always said what you wanted to hear. ” As soon as he got up, he said he was fine, he refused to go to the hospital and returned to the pit.

Ian Curtis’s epilepsy had been diagnosed only a year earlier. At concerts it manifested itself in the form of sudden convulsions that, like a macabre joke, many followers believed spasmodic choreography. They changed the medication several times, as it seemed to not work. The pressure of the concerts, his fondness for drinking, smoking and little sleep, offset the possible benefits of a treatment that, to make matters worse, had drastic mood swings as a side effect.

In early April, while the Closer mixes were taking place, Factory Records warmed up the atmosphere by organizing four concerts in three days. Curtis’s health suffered and his attacks intensified. “I took Ian offstage and made my way to the dressing rooms,” said Terry Mason, road manager for Joy Division. “This time it was different. In the past, Ian would just lock himself up, but now, going down the stairs, he seemed to lose every bone in his body and was like a rag doll. ” “Ian’s illness was getting worse and we didn’t help him out of sheer ignorance,” concedes Peter Hook.

Two suicide attempts followed. He first released his anger on himself by getting drunk and self-injuring with a knife. Later, on Easter Sunday, and at his home in Macclesfield (a small town 45 minutes south of Manchester), Curtis overdosed on medications. When he recovered, Tony Wilson, the head of Factory Records, picked him up from the hospital and took him directly to the rehearsal room. Even so, the manager programmed a new concert, in Bury, and although Ian was not in a position to go on stage, and despite the fact that the band had quickly found a replacement in the figure of two other singers, he insisted on singing a couple of songs. When it was evident that he could not continue, the audience rebelled, throwing objects onto the stage.

With this mournful panorama, how could anyone in your environment anticipate the probable tragedy? The day Ian Curtis committed suicide was Sunday; On Monday, Joy Division was due to fly to the United States for a tour that the singer was choking on. In what is considered his last interview (on February 28), Ian let it slip that he was not fucking happy. “They wanted us to go for three months or so, but we will only be there for two or three weeks,” he said in a tape recording on stage to a local BBC show in Lancashire.

“He feared the reaction of the American public to his epilepsy, and was afraid to fly,” wrote his widow in Touching from a distance. “He appreciated the idea of ​​traveling by boat, but he only mentioned it to me, and he knew it was illogical and impossible. I think he had no intention of going to America and if he had, I doubt that being there would have prevented his suicide. “

Ian Curtis’ grave in Macclesfield Cemetery (England). Photo: .

Deborah, who worked as a waitress, had gone to live with their daughter, Natalie, at their parents’ house. On Saturday afternoon she went to Macclesfield to see Ian. He was watching the movie Stroszek, by Werner Hergoz (he recounts the adventures of a failed musician who seeks the American dream and ends his own life), and had had several coffees. They discussed their relationship, and the singer urged him to streamline the divorce papers. Although his courtship with Annik was boiling, according to Deborah he was jealous that during the American tour his still wife knew another man. To reassure him, she offered to spend the night with him, which he agreed to at first. “I went back to my parents’ house to tell them that I would spend the night with Ian, but when I returned he had changed his mind.” Ian told him he planned to catch a train to Manchester on Sunday morning to meet the rest of the gang, and asked if he would return once he had left for the station.

The paraphernalia surrounding Ian Curtis’ death is profuse and mythical. He had made new doses of coffee and drained a bottle of whiskey. He had taken photos of little Natalie and Deborah’s wedding from the wall (they had met when they were both 16 and married in 1975, 19). Iggy Pop’s (1977) album The Idiot was on the plate. Surrounded by these elements, he undertook the task of writing a farewell letter (whose content Deborah has been careful to preserve).

While sleeping at her parents’ house, Deborah had a nightmare in which the song The end by the Doors played in the background, with its fatal lyrics: “This is the end, beautiful friend. This is the end, my only friend, the end. I will never see your eyes again… ” When he woke up after ten in the morning on Sunday, he prepared Natalie to take her to the Macclesfield house. “The curtains were drawn, but you could see the light bulb on through the fabric,” he recalls. Following Ian’s wish, she had calculated that she would have left the home by now, but just in case, she left the girl in the car and got in alone.

Joy Division members -Bernard Sumner, Ian Curtis and Peter Hook- during a concert in the United Kingdom on March 14, 1979, a year before Curtis took his own life. Photo: .

“There was an envelope on the dining room tablecloth,” he recalls. “My heart skipped a beat at the thought that he had left a note for me. I went to pick it up when out of the corner of my eye I saw it. He was on his knees in the kitchen (…). Her head was cocked, her hands resting on the washing machine. I looked at him; was still. So, the rope; I had not seen the rope. The clothesline was around his neck. ” Ian Curtis had hanged himself. The idiot kept spinning on the record player.

Ian was cremated on May 23. What happened next, everyone knows: without Ian, Joy Division mutated into New Order. This is how Peter Hook explained it: “After something like that, you don’t know what to do. The only constant in our lives were rehearsals. When we left Ian’s funeral, we said, “See you at the local.” That Sunday afternoon I released the riff for Dreams never end, which we recorded as New Order. We put Joy Division in a box and closed the lid, but it allowed the remaining three of us to establish ourselves as New Order. Through New Order, people continued to become aware of the Joy Division. “

And so it was: Closer, released in July, peaked at number six in the UK bestseller; a month later, the first album returned to the list and rose to fifth position. The single Love will tear us apart, ultimately the group’s signature song, hit # 13 on the chart in June. That July, Peter Hook, Stephen Morris and Bernard Sumner performed for the first time alone – still unnamed – at the Beach Club in Manchester. The song Ceremony, which they had recorded as Joy Division, became New Order’s debut single; With Curtis’ track removed, Sumner sang the lyrics again. It was published in January 1981. With Curtis’ suicide, one of the most influential groups of the late 1970s had died; it was time for a New Order.

