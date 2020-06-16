Perfectly combining his familiar facet with work, Iñaki López and Andrea Ropero They have shown that they are a very close couple, as it has been verified when seeing them enjoying a quiet family walk through the streets of Madrid together with his son Roke and his pet.

Little by little returning to normality but without forgetting the importance of the use of masks in public spaces, the presenter of ‘The sixth night‘and his wife enjoyed a pleasant walk around their home, where they took advantage of the purchase. Demonstrating that they support small businesses after this great coronavirus crisis, Andrea stood in front of a small fruit stand where she bought some pieces, being very kind to the person who attended them.

Very aware of their son at all times, both showed that are perfectly matched when it comes to Roke’s care And it is that Iñaki himself confessed in a recent interview that family reconciliation has been much easier for them since Andrea had begun her work on ‘El intermedio’.

Betting on comfort, the journalist chose white pants, a black t-shirt and sneakers for the occasion, while her husband was very aware of the mobile phone at all times.