IAG It has fallen 6% on the Ibex this Monday. The airline conglomerate suffers from two stories: the British quarantine plans and the Credit Suisse cut. Regarding the former, Boris Johnson dropped that the United Kingdom will quarantine all passengers arriving in the country for 14 days.

Willie Walsh, CEO of IAG, has recognized that this measure will put extra pressure on the group: “Without a doubt, it is going to make them even worse,” he told ..

Walsh has taken the opportunity to ask Johnson’s for an alternative plan, warning him that he runs the risk of destroy any hope for the recovery of the sector.

Heathrow airport, the busiest in all of Europe, has seen its percentage of passengers decrease by 97% in April.

CREDIT SUISSE SCISSOR

The airline consortium has also received a cut from Credit Suisse. The Swiss analyst firm maintains its advice to ‘overweight’ the company but lowers its target price from £ 463 to £ 370 (headline £ 190.45).

“The risk remains high although the group’s restructuring plans are inspiring,” the Swiss point out in their latest report.

Credit Suisse also anticipates that IAG’s air traffic will drop 95% in the second quarter of the year and 70% in the third (compared to 55% anticipated by the company).

For winter, They foresee a 50% less capacity and, in general, they anticipate a negative Ebitda of 1,800 million for the airline conglomerate.

Looking ahead to the summer of 2021, Swiss experts anticipate a rebound in traffic, which will continue to be 22% below the same period in 2019. In 2021, they expect the IAG to close the year with an Edit of 1,100 million euros due to the fall of the 33% of its income compared to 2019.

Credit Suisse finalizes its report remembering that IAG presents its second quarter accounts on July 31. By then, he underlines that for every 1% that he loses passenger revenue his Ebitda of 2021 will collect a negative impact of 140 million euros.

