Related news

Yesterday we saw how they ran on social networks as a protest against the discomfort of the passengers of a flight between Madrid and Gran canaria since they considered that the requirements demanded by law regarding the distance between the occupied seats of the plane and by the number of people traveling on board.

The company has already said that it complies with the protocols, and that the mandatory use of masks is required. Not only that, it is that as some manufacturer such as Airbus has already said, the systems used by aircraft do not require the implementation of other protocols because the air is constantly renewed. In other words, the risk of contagion is low.

This fact, together with the intentions of the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson of Take the temperature to all passengers arriving in the UK by air and put them in mandatory quarantine, is doing a lot of damage in the British-Spanish company. Also, if that were not enough Avianca, the second largest airline in Latin America has declared itself in bankruptcy.

This Monday the company has also confirmed that it will have to review its plans to resume flights in July if Britain introduces a 14-day quarantine for all travelers arriving in the United Kingdom from other countries.

At the moment its shares are placed at 2.11 euros and are listed to a penny from the lows that we saw at the time that there was more stock market panic on March 19.

Evolution of IAG shares





Eduardo Bolinches

Along the way, as we can see in the graph, a round trip at 3 euros, which implies that the revaluation from the March lows was 42.85% and then corrected 70.33%. An authentic slide in the quotes that well reflects the thinking of investors that there will be more problems along the way.

It is logical to think that this pandemic will cause certain behavior changes and safety guidelines when taking flights in the same way that the attacks of 9/11 did. However, this time the number of passenger seats per flight is at stake, which would undoubtedly be a torpedo to the waterline of the airlines results.

So in the short term it does not seem that the path of the price is precisely roses but rather brambles.

Last week it ended up leaving 11.76% and since the beginning of the year it has left 68.84%. At some point it will have to make definitive soil, but the numbers presented by IAG highlight the black outlook ahead. Fact that has not missed the logarithm that I publish every morning and that has been in a short position since last February 6.

So the best thing we can do is wait and let today’s session run and do not let yourself be tempted to buy because it drops a lot.

.